Abu Dhabi unveils Dh2 billion plan for sustainable city

Issa Ataya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wujod Real Estate Development, said: “We do not simply build projects; we seek to shape the future of living. Our vision has always been clear: to go beyond traditional development and create destinations that enhance human wellbeing, elevate lifestyles and establish sustainable value for generations to come. This strategic partnership with BILDCO marks the beginning of a transformational chapter for Abu Dhabi through the development of a low-density urban model centred on sustainability and quality of life.”