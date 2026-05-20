Abu Dhabi unveils Dh2 billion plan for sustainable city

BILDCO and Wujod partner on 10 million sqm low-density development
Abu Dhabi-based BILDCO and Wujod Real Estate Development have signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop a large-scale sustainable urban community in Abu Dhabi, with first-phase investments estimated at Dh2 billion.
The planned development will span an initial area of 10 million square metres, or nearly 107 million square feet, and aims to introduce a low-density urban model centred on sustainability, wellness and integrated living.
According to the companies, the project will combine residential communities with health and wellness facilities, equestrian and golf experiences, innovation hubs, green landscapes and modern infrastructure designed to support future lifestyles and long-term economic growth.
The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification and sustainability ambitions, while also supporting tourism, innovation and private-sector investment in the emirate.
BILDCO said the partnership reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s evolving real estate sector through sustainable construction solutions and modern development practices.
“We believe that true growth is tied to our ability to deliver products and services that help build more efficient and sustainable communities,” said Shamsa Sulaiman Alfahim, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BILDCO.
She added that the company would continue enhancing its operational and production capabilities to meet rising demand in the real estate market while contributing to sustainability-focused projects across the UAE.
Al Fahim continued: “We believe that true growth is tied to our ability to deliver products and services that help build more efficient and sustainable communities, while supporting the vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to develop an integrated, future-ready urban environment.”
Issa Ataya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wujod Real Estate Development, said: “We do not simply build projects; we seek to shape the future of living. Our vision has always been clear: to go beyond traditional development and create destinations that enhance human wellbeing, elevate lifestyles and establish sustainable value for generations to come. This strategic partnership with BILDCO marks the beginning of a transformational chapter for Abu Dhabi through the development of a low-density urban model centred on sustainability and quality of life.”
He added the project aims to redefine urban living in Abu Dhabi by integrating wellbeing, hospitality, sustainability and innovation into a single ecosystem.
“At Wujod, we do not simply build projects; we seek to shape the future of living,” said Ataya.
He described the project as a “living ecosystem” designed to inspire and enrich residents’ lives while creating long-term value through wellness economies, tourism activation and sustainable infrastructure.
The companies said the development is intended to create a long-term urban legacy for Abu Dhabi by enhancing quality of life, strengthening community connectivity and supporting sustainable prosperity for future generations.