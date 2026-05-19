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Abu Dhabi Police showcases AI-powered security systems at ISNR 2026

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi Police showcases AI-powered security systems at ISNR 2026
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Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zeitoun Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, visited the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, currently taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until May 21.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.

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During his visit to the Abu Dhabi Police pavilion, which is participating as a strategic partner in the event’s 10th edition, Al Muhairi reviewed a range of smart security projects, AI-powered systems and digital solutions designed to strengthen security readiness and improve community services.

He stressed the importance of continuing to develop modern policing systems in line with international best practices and future technologies, highlighting the UAE’s growing position in digital security and police innovation.

AI and smart policing

The Abu Dhabi Police pavilion attracted strong visitor interest on the first day of the exhibition, with several advanced security technologies on display.

Among the featured systems was the Safe City platform, which uses artificial intelligence to support field operations, analyse data and help predict criminal patterns. Officials said the system also contributes to combating crime and drugs, reducing traffic deaths and improving coordination with strategic partners.

The pavilion also showcased an AI-enhanced virtual training platform, a digital police education platform, the Emirates Centre for Digital Evidence and Cyber Investigations platform, and a crisis and security event management platform.

Abu Dhabi Police additionally presented the Smart Security Event Management System project, known as WEB-EOC, which uses AI to support decision-makers and operations teams by analysing reports and providing recommendations during incidents and emergencies.

Officials said the system also helps prepare crisis simulations and training exercises to strengthen emergency preparedness.

Road safety focus

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate introduced an electronic game called “Road Safety”, designed for both adults and children to promote awareness of traffic laws and safe driving practices.

The directorate also presented an AI-powered smart robot used for traffic awareness and community interaction.

Another highlight was the environmentally friendly Leopard A5 patrol vehicle, equipped with a hybrid engine and a drone capable of providing live footage from accident sites to improve response times and field operations.

Abu Dhabi Police said its participation in ISNR 2026 reflects its commitment to adopting advanced technologies and strengthening international partnerships to build safer and more sustainable security systems.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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