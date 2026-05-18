New AI security consultant system to debut at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 exhibition
Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) will unveil a series of smart security initiatives and AI-powered solutions during its participation in ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place from May 19 to 21, as the UAE continues to accelerate efforts to strengthen innovation and sustainability in the security sector.
At the centre of SIRA’s participation will be the launch of the new “Security Consultant System”, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to provide specialised security consultations for individuals and companies operating in the private security sector.
The intelligent system can analyse images and data to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities, while offering tailored recommendations on surveillance systems and suitable security solutions for each location.
SIRA said its participation reflects its role as the entity responsible for regulating and developing the private security industry in Dubai and the UAE through advanced technologies and innovative services aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of security operations.
The agency’s pavilion at the exhibition will feature a number of initiatives and interactive platforms focused on enhancing security awareness, supporting professionals in the sector and encouraging community engagement.
Among the highlights is the “Thank You UAE” initiative, which will be launched on the opening day of the exhibition. The initiative aims to bring together citizens, residents, visitors and supporters of the UAE from around the world to express gratitude, loyalty and appreciation to the nation and its leadership.
The platform also features “SIRA Chat”, an interactive service dedicated to security guards, offering legal consultations, as well as channels for complaints and suggestions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in daily draws for valuable prizes throughout the exhibition.
In addition, the platform includes the Research, Development and Security Solutions Lab, which focuses on innovating and developing advanced security technologies and modern solutions. Other highlights include the “SIRA Podcast”, which explores key issues and developments shaping the security sector, and the Security and Safety Professionals Network, an initiative designed to connect, support and empower professionals working in the field.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA, said technology has become a key pillar in developing vital sectors, especially security.
“We are committed to harnessing the latest technological solutions and smart innovations to enhance the efficiency of security operations and raise preparedness levels, in line with the UAE’s vision of building an advanced and sustainable security system,” he said.
SIRA reaffirmed its commitment to adopting advanced artificial intelligence technologies to improve the quality of security services and support the transition towards a smarter, more efficient and sustainable security ecosystem across the UAE.