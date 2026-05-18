Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) will unveil a series of smart security initiatives and AI-powered solutions during its participation in ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place from May 19 to 21, as the UAE continues to accelerate efforts to strengthen innovation and sustainability in the security sector.

Among the highlights is the “Thank You UAE” initiative, which will be launched on the opening day of the exhibition. The initiative aims to bring together citizens, residents, visitors and supporters of the UAE from around the world to express gratitude, loyalty and appreciation to the nation and its leadership.

SIRA said its participation reflects its role as the entity responsible for regulating and developing the private security industry in Dubai and the UAE through advanced technologies and innovative services aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of security operations.

“We are committed to harnessing the latest technological solutions and smart innovations to enhance the efficiency of security operations and raise preparedness levels, in line with the UAE’s vision of building an advanced and sustainable security system,” he said.

In addition, the platform includes the Research, Development and Security Solutions Lab, which focuses on innovating and developing advanced security technologies and modern solutions. Other highlights include the “SIRA Podcast”, which explores key issues and developments shaping the security sector, and the Security and Safety Professionals Network, an initiative designed to connect, support and empower professionals working in the field.

The platform also features “SIRA Chat”, an interactive service dedicated to security guards, offering legal consultations, as well as channels for complaints and suggestions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in daily draws for valuable prizes throughout the exhibition.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.