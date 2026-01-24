Dubai launches first Green Artificial Intelligence Conference

Conference highlights role of AI in environmental protection and climate resilience
Dubai has launched its first Green Artificial Intelligence Conference and accompanying exhibition under the patronage of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
The event is organised by the Zayed International Environment Foundation in collaboration with the Dubai Police Academy and Curtin University, Australia.
Professor Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Environment Foundation, said the conference brings together a wide range of specialists, including environmental scientists, artificial intelligence researchers and developers, urban planners, sustainability officials, green technology innovators, educators, students and representatives of civil society.
He said the interdisciplinary platform reflects the growing need for integrated solutions to address complex environmental challenges.
Dr bin Fahad noted that combining knowledge and joint efforts can create meaningful impact — a principle championed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father. He added that the foundation has played a leading role in promoting environmental sustainability over the past decades, organising more than 100 conferences and initiatives aimed at raising awareness and encouraging responsible environmental practices.
Held under the theme “Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability,” the conference highlights the role of artificial intelligence as a key enabler in building a greener and more resilient future. Integrating green AI with Sheikh Zayed’s environmental vision and national sustainability standards offers a balanced model for development while protecting natural resources.
Organisers said cooperation between government entities, the private sector and research institutions is essential for advancing innovative environmental solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainable development.
The opening session featured keynote presentations by Dr Anwar Fatih Rahman Daghigh on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and Professor Chetire Bonsilvan, who addressed current environmental challenges and the potential of green AI.
The first day also included an appreciation ceremony for sponsoring partners, an exhibition highlighting best practices in environmental AI applications, and student-led projects focusing on sustainable technology solutions
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox