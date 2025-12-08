Dubai’s Zayed Foundation to host first international green AI conference

Dubai Police Academy to welcome global experts on AI and sustainability
Dubai’s Zayed International Foundation for the Environment will host the first International Conference and Exhibition on Green Artificial Intelligence on January 24-25, 2026, at the Dubai Police Academy.
The event, held under the theme “Harnessing Technology to Achieve Environmental Sustainability”, is organised in collaboration with Dubai Police and Curtin University Dubai.
It will bring together international experts, academics, UN agencies, research institutions, and government and civil organisations working in AI and environmental sustainability.
The conference aims to explore how artificial intelligence can address pressing environmental challenges, while also promoting the responsible and ethical use of AI to reduce its own environmental footprint.
Key discussions will focus on:
AI in environmental monitoring
Supporting legislation and policy development
Raising public awareness on sustainability and environmental protection
Alongside the conference, an exhibition will showcase documentary media products to highlight outcomes and promote wider awareness of green AI.
Educational institutions, companies, and organisations specialising in AI and sustainability are invited to participate in both the conference and exhibition.
