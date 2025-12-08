GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai’s Zayed Foundation to host first international green AI conference

Dubai Police Academy to welcome global experts on AI and sustainability

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Dubai hosts global green AI conference to tackle environmental challenges
Dubai hosts global green AI conference to tackle environmental challenges

Dubai’s Zayed International Foundation for the Environment will host the first International Conference and Exhibition on Green Artificial Intelligence on January 24-25, 2026, at the Dubai Police Academy.

Focus on technology and sustainability

The event, held under the theme “Harnessing Technology to Achieve Environmental Sustainability”, is organised in collaboration with Dubai Police and Curtin University Dubai.

It will bring together international experts, academics, UN agencies, research institutions, and government and civil organisations working in AI and environmental sustainability.

Exploring AI’s environmental role

The conference aims to explore how artificial intelligence can address pressing environmental challenges, while also promoting the responsible and ethical use of AI to reduce its own environmental footprint.

Key discussions will focus on:

  • AI in environmental monitoring

  • Supporting legislation and policy development

  • Raising public awareness on sustainability and environmental protection

Exhibition and participation

Alongside the conference, an exhibition will showcase documentary media products to highlight outcomes and promote wider awareness of green AI.

Educational institutions, companies, and organisations specialising in AI and sustainability are invited to participate in both the conference and exhibition.

Related Topics:
UAEAIDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Geopolitics, policy shifts and investor flows set the stage for a volatile year ahead.

Three turning points could reset gold’s 2026 outlook

4m read
Al Rostamani & ICBA boost climate-smart farming

Al Rostamani & ICBA boost climate-smart farming

2m read
Nasser Yousuf Al Marzouqi, Abdul Ghafoor Behroozian and Hania Reggi during the press conference.

Fujairah to host first-ever Women’s W75 Championships

1m read
Many US host cities lack the public-transport infrastructure common in Europe and other footballing regions.

FIFA slammed for shocking $175 World Cup parking fees

2m read