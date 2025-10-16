DCD showcases generative AI’s role in social development at Gitex 2025

Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at DCD, said: “AI has become a key pillar in designing inclusive and sustainable social solutions. By leveraging AI’s analytical power, we can better understand social data, predict future needs, and design effective policies that align with our leadership’s vision of building a cohesive society with a high quality of life for all.”

The workshop outlined how generative AI and machine learning can assist social sector professionals in areas such as early identification of community needs, optimising resource allocation, and simulating social policy outcomes before implementation. It also emphasised the importance of merging digital analytics with social planning to ensure lasting, positive impact.

The DCD’s participation at Gitex Global 2025 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing social and digital innovation, while showcasing the transformative role of artificial intelligence in shaping a more cohesive, inclusive, and sustainable future.

