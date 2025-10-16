GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

DCD showcases generative AI’s role in social development at Gitex 2025

DCD’s workshop explores AI-driven solutions for community wellbeing

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
DCD's workshop outlined how generative AI and machine learning can assist social sector professionals in areas such as early identification of community needs, optimising resource allocation, and simulating social policy outcomes before implementation.
DCD's workshop outlined how generative AI and machine learning can assist social sector professionals in areas such as early identification of community needs, optimising resource allocation, and simulating social policy outcomes before implementation.

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi hosted a workshop titled “From Minimal Machine Learning to Generative AI” as part of its participation at Gitex Global 2025.

The session explored how artificial intelligence can help shape inclusive and sustainable social policies, highlighting its potential to enhance decision-making and improve community wellbeing.

AI for social good

Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at DCD, said: “AI has become a key pillar in designing inclusive and sustainable social solutions. By leveraging AI’s analytical power, we can better understand social data, predict future needs, and design effective policies that align with our leadership’s vision of building a cohesive society with a high quality of life for all.”

The workshop outlined how generative AI and machine learning can assist social sector professionals in areas such as early identification of community needs, optimising resource allocation, and simulating social policy outcomes before implementation. It also emphasised the importance of merging digital analytics with social planning to ensure lasting, positive impact.

Empowering youth through innovation

Alongside the workshop, DCD showcased innovative projects from its flagship “UNIVATE” Social Innovation Initiative, which empowers youth to develop creative, tech-based social solutions.

Students who took part in previous editions of the UNIVATE Competition presented AI-driven projects addressing real-world social challenges and raising community awareness through digital innovation.

Building a sustainable future

The DCD’s participation at Gitex Global 2025 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing social and digital innovation, while showcasing the transformative role of artificial intelligence in shaping a more cohesive, inclusive, and sustainable future.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiAbu DhabiGitex

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADX will soon have LuLu Retail list and, potentially, start on some heavy trading action.

ADX gets new AI tools to simplify investing

2m read
With the world’s first AI-powered public servant at its centre, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself at the forefront of 'anticipatory governance'

GITEX: Abu Dhabi unveils world’s 1st AI public servant

3m read
The 2025 edition will bring together more than 6,800 companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries in its biggest outing yet.

Gitex 2025 kicks off with focus on AI and tech

2m read
Participation comes as part of its ambitious vision to build the world’s smartest and most efficient healthcare ecosystem.

GITEX: Abu Dhabi unveils AI-driven healthcare solutions

3m read