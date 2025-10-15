Redington geared to unlock next at GITEX Global 2025

“The Middle East and Africa are at a pivotal moment, with demand for cybersecurity, AI, software, and automation evolving faster than ever,” said Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington Group. “Our channel partners are the extended arm that helps customers adopt these emerging technologies and stay ahead of the curve in their digital transformation. The Software Solutions Group was created to support this shift, equipping partners with the right expertise and platforms to meet the region’s appetite for innovation. GITEX Global 2025 is the ideal stage to showcase how, together with our partners, we are unlocking new opportunities and powering the next wave of growth.”