Global investors eye emerging sectors for next big opportunities

“Companies value the tax benefits, strong banking system, safety, ease of relocation and access to an international talent pool.”

Last week, the UAE launched an international economic programme to draw the world’s top 1,000 companies specialising in international trade to further strengthen the nation’s global position in foreign trade.

Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said it reflects the leadership’s belief that trade is a key engine of economic development. “By rolling out new tools to simplify exports, utilising AI to identify new markets and high-potential sectors, promoting the excellence of our private sector across the world, and educating our businesses and entrepreneurs on the opportunities provided by our foreign trade network, we can better leverage our strategic position at a global crossroads,” he added.

While traditional sectors remain strong, the next wave of investment is shifting towards industries like agritech, clean energy, Web3, advanced manufacturing and health tech as the UAE pushes its diversification and innovation agenda, says Eustaquio.

“These sectors are attracting leaders who want a future-ready ecosystem with real opportunities to grow.”

KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

Several unique factors make the UAE a business hotspot. “For me, the UAE’s location is one of its biggest advantages,” says Prakhar Varshney, Partner – Audit and Assurance, Rank Consultancy.

“You are at the centre point of Europe, Asia and Africa. This makes it easier to reach new markets without delays or complications, and you can also manage operations for several markets from one place, saving time and cost.”