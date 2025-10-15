Dubai Police unveils AI-powered biometric tunnel at GITEX 2025

Smart tunnel analyses walking patterns to create a motion fingerprint for identification
Dubai: Dubai Police introduced its innovative Biometric Tunnel- a project by Dubiometrics, at GITEX Global 2025 which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The smart tunnel uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to record and analyse a person’s movements (aka Gait) as they walk through it, creating a unique motion fingerprint that can help identify individuals by their walking style.
Lt. Col. Dr. Hamad Mansour Al Awr, the project director, explained that the Biometric Tunnel is one of Dubai Police’s new innovations and is currently in the research and development stage. It supports forensic experts in identifying individuals through precise measurements of their body movements and physical features.
He said the tunnel captures a person’s motion fingerprint in just five seconds by recording detailed movements such as joint motion, walking rhythm, and unique traits like the influence of flat feet.
Al Awr added that the system combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to link motion biometrics with other identifiers such as facial, ear, and body measurements. This integration provides strong evidence in criminal investigations, especially when traditional identification methods are not possible.
He concluded that analysing walking patterns and body movements helps forensic experts identify individuals more accurately, providing valuable evidence that strengthens police investigations and supports justice.
