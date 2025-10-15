GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police unveils AI-powered biometric tunnel at GITEX 2025

Smart tunnel analyses walking patterns to create a motion fingerprint for identification

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police unveils AI-powered biometric tunnel at GITEX 2025
shamsaalr

Dubai: Dubai Police introduced its innovative Biometric Tunnel- a project by Dubiometrics, at GITEX Global 2025 which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The smart tunnel uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to record and analyse a person’s movements (aka Gait) as they walk through it, creating a unique motion fingerprint that can help identify individuals by their walking style.

Lt. Col. Dr. Hamad Mansour Al Awr, the project director, explained that the Biometric Tunnel is one of Dubai Police’s new innovations and is currently in the research and development stage. It supports forensic experts in identifying individuals through precise measurements of their body movements and physical features.

He said the tunnel captures a person’s motion fingerprint in just five seconds by recording detailed movements such as joint motion, walking rhythm, and unique traits like the influence of flat feet.

Al Awr added that the system combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to link motion biometrics with other identifiers such as facial, ear, and body measurements. This integration provides strong evidence in criminal investigations, especially when traditional identification methods are not possible.

He concluded that analysing walking patterns and body movements helps forensic experts identify individuals more accurately, providing valuable evidence that strengthens police investigations and supports justice.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors at e& pavilion on the opening day of Gitex Global 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Record-breaking GITEX 2025 puts AI in global spotlight

2m read
Dubai is buzzing as Gitex Global 2025 kicks off at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with global leaders and tech enthusiasts descending on the city. Above, visitors at E& pavilion on the opening day of Gitex Global 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gitex Global 2025: Crowds flock to Dubai tech showcase

2m read
The 2025 edition will bring together more than 6,800 companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries in its biggest outing yet.

Gitex 2025 kicks off with focus on AI and tech

2m read
Dubai Police will unveil a range of cutting-edge innovations at GITEX

Dubai Police to unveil smart tech at GITEX Global

1m read