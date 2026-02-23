Trump tariffs ruled illegal — why new 15% tax keeps UAE investors watching

Dubai: The US Supreme Court struck down a major part of President Donald Trump’s global tariff programme, ruling that he exceeded his authority by imposing sweeping duties without congressional approval. The conservative-majority decision blocks one of the central tools Trump used to pursue his economic agenda.

Lower courts had already ruled most of the across-the-board tariffs illegal, though enforcement was paused pending appeals. Friday’s ruling affirmed those earlier findings and brought the issue to a close.

Roberts described the case as a “classic major questions” dispute, stressing that actions with multi-trillion-dollar economic consequences require clear congressional approval. The court also clarified that the power to “regulate … importation” does not equate to taxing authority.

The justices said Congress would have explicitly authorised tariffs if it intended to grant such sweeping powers. “Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs through IEEPA, it would have done so expressly,” the ruling stated.

The court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act “does not authorise the President to impose tariffs.” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to levy taxes and tariffs.

Canada’s trade minister Dominic LeBlanc said the ruling “affirms that the levies were unjustified,” while noting that tariffs on steel, aluminium, and autos remain. The UK said it would work with Washington to understand the ruling’s impact and expects its “privileged trading position” to continue.

The European Union said it is carefully studying the decision. Trade spokesman Olof Gill said: “Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship.”

The White House confirmed exemptions remain for sectors under separate probes, including pharma, and goods entering under the US-Mexico-Canada agreement. Sector-specific tariffs on steel, aluminium, and other goods were not affected by the ruling.

He said duties would rise to the “fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” while also saying he was “absolutely ashamed” of “certain members” of the conservative-dominated court. The new levy is temporary under US law and capped at 150 days.

Despite record collections of about $30 billion a month — four times pre-Trump levels — tariffs account for just over 5% of total government revenue. Exemptions and supply-chain shifts have reduced the overall take.

He noted that tariffs “have functioned as a tax on importers,” with companies either absorbing costs or passing them on to consumers. Studies show US importers and their customers bear nearly all tariff costs, not foreign suppliers.

Nigel Green, CEO of Dubai-based deVere Group, says the ruling hits the foundation of Trump’s approach. “This ruling strikes at the core of the administration’s economic doctrine,” he said.

US growth slowed to 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, below forecasts, while inflation rose to 2.9%. Analysts said those figures could limit the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut interest rates.

US stocks rose on Friday after early losses, as investors weighed the potential for improved global earnings. The reaction was muted rather than volatile, even as economic data remained soft.

Green summed it up this way: “Financial markets are pragmatic.” If the outcome brings greater clarity and continued investment in AI and advanced computing, “equities can advance even as the political narrative fractures.”

For UAE residents with exposure to US equities, funds, or global trade, this is less about shock and more about recalibration. Markets are balancing the prospect of lower trade friction against weak growth, sticky inflation, and geopolitical risk.

The administration still has other legal routes, including Section 122 of the Trade Act, which allows tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, and Sections 301 or 232, which require formal investigations.

Refunds for illegally collected tariffs are possible, though the court noted the process could be complex. Customs systems can track payments and waive deadlines, but litigation may take years.

IEEPA-based tariffs account for roughly half of all US import taxes, meaning the ruling could push average tariffs down from 16.8% to about 9.5%. Government revenue could fall by $100–120 billion.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.