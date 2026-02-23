GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

EU will freeze US trade deal after Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs

European Parliament negotiators to meet later on Monday to formally agree to freeze plans

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trump vs EU
Trump vs EU
Jose Luis Barros/©Gulf News

EU lawmakers said on Monday they would put on hold a key trade deal with the United States after a Supreme Court ruling struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs.

European Parliament negotiators will meet later on Monday to formally agree to freeze plans to approve the deal agreed last year. The parliament's trade committee had been due to give its green light on Tuesday.

Lawmakers from different parliamentary groups told AFP they supported putting the deal on ice until there is more clarity on what the court ruling means for the EU.

Related Topics:
Donald Trump

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trump tariffs — why UAE investors watch new 15% tax?

Trump tariffs — why UAE investors watch new 15% tax?

3m read
Court says Congress, not president, controls tariffs; alternative duties possible: Key points explained

Trump tariffs ruled illegal: What the SC decision says

5m read
US to drop 25 pc tariff linked to India’s Russian oil buys: White House

Trump lifts tariff on India over Russian oil imports

2m read
(FILE) US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, last year.

US–India trade deal: What's known, what's not

3m read