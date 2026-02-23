European Parliament negotiators to meet later on Monday to formally agree to freeze plans
EU lawmakers said on Monday they would put on hold a key trade deal with the United States after a Supreme Court ruling struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs.
European Parliament negotiators will meet later on Monday to formally agree to freeze plans to approve the deal agreed last year. The parliament's trade committee had been due to give its green light on Tuesday.
Lawmakers from different parliamentary groups told AFP they supported putting the deal on ice until there is more clarity on what the court ruling means for the EU.