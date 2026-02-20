Why the Supreme Court ruled Trump’s sweeping tariffs illegal: Key points explained

Ruling ends broad import duties on key partners; sector tariffs unaffected
The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing a broad set of tariffs that disrupted global trade. The six-three conservative-majority decision blocked a key economic tool Trump used to pursue his agenda.
The court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) “does not authorise the President to impose tariffs.”
Trump had relied on emergency economic powers last year to levy duties on nearly all US trading partners, including “reciprocal” tariffs over trade practices deemed unfair and separate duties targeting Mexico, Canada, and China over drug flows and immigration.
“Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs through IEEPA, it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes,” the court noted.
The ruling does not affect Trump’s sector-specific tariffs on steel, aluminium, and other goods. Formal investigations that could lead to further sectoral duties are ongoing.
Lower courts had previously blocked most of the across-the-board tariffs, ruling they were illegal, but enforcement was paused pending appeals. Friday’s Supreme Court decision affirms those earlier findings.
The European Union said it is carefully studying the Supreme Court ruling. EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said, “We remain in close contact with the US Administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling. Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship.”
Canada’s International Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the ruling “affirms that the levies were unjustified,” while noting that sector-specific tariffs affecting steel, aluminium, and autos remain in force. Ottawa plans to work with Washington to “create growth and opportunities on both sides of the border.”
A UK government spokesperson said Britain will work with the US to understand the ruling’s impact on the bilateral trade deal. The UK expects its “privileged trading position with the US to continue.”
US stocks rose Friday after initial losses, as the Supreme Court ruling could improve global company earnings. However, cautious sentiment remained due to weak US economic growth and tensions with Iran over its nuclear programme.
The US economy grew 1.4% in Q4 2025, below the 2.5% forecast, while December’s price index rose to 2.9%, surpassing expectations. Analysts warned these figures may limit the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut interest rates.
In Europe, business activity accelerated in February, with stock indices rising, while Asia saw declines in Hong Kong and Tokyo following Lunar New Year holidays. Oil prices slipped from six-month highs as traders weighed the risks of a US-Iran standoff.
Market analysts describe Trump’s warning to Iran as “pressure and leverage rather than a prelude to invasion,” highlighting ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
