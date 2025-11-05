AI, ethics, and innovation: The UAE’s proactive vision for tech governance

GITEX 2025 was crowned by the joint announcement of TRENDS and the UAE Public Prosecution on the launch of the White Paper for the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025), titled “Toward a Flexible Global Framework for the Governance of Emerging Technologies: A Proactive Emirati Vision for Shaping Opportunities and the Future.” The initiative aims to ensure that technology remains in the service of humanity — not the other way around — and to advance the development of AI-enabled criminal justice systems.