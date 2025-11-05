AI, ethics, and innovation: The UAE’s proactive vision for tech governance

From billion-dollar deals to governance, UAE leads innovation and global cooperation
We live in an era where the digital revolution permeates every aspect of our lives. Technology has become a primary driver of progress and development. At the same time, we face ethical and security challenges resulting from modern technologies. Our role is to help shape the future — to engage in discussions about current impacts and to anticipate a world where humans live alongside machines — rather than remain confined within the circles of consumption.
Artificial intelligence, geopolitics, investment prospects, and the reconfiguration of the global economy were central themes among decision-makers and technology leaders worldwide at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, at a time when nations are racing to adopt AI in vital sectors. The UAE, in particular, is overseeing $3.5 billion in AI investments under the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Strategy 2025-2027.
TRENDS Research & Advisory participated in GITEX 2025 in alignment with the rapid technological transformations shaping the world. The dialogue on the impact of technology in enhancing economic and social growth supports both governmental and research efforts to provide advanced AI-driven solutions and services that promote development and enhance people’s futures.
Given the growing risks associated with technology use, there is an urgent need for a framework for ethical AI governance, as data governance safeguards user privacy and promotes responsible innovation. This involves balancing massive data flows, technological progress, and the protection of individual rights — a balance that builds trust in AI systems.
GITEX 2025 was crowned by the joint announcement of TRENDS and the UAE Public Prosecution on the launch of the White Paper for the Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025), titled “Toward a Flexible Global Framework for the Governance of Emerging Technologies: A Proactive Emirati Vision for Shaping Opportunities and the Future.” The initiative aims to ensure that technology remains in the service of humanity — not the other way around — and to advance the development of AI-enabled criminal justice systems.
Flexible ethical governance achieves a balance between accelerating innovation and protecting society by embedding the concept of accountability into the structure of AI systems, ensuring human oversight over technical decisions, guaranteeing equitable access to technology, monitoring innovation laboratories, and aligning international legal frameworks. It also calls for the establishment of an international coalition to draft a global charter on emerging technology governance and promote algorithmic justice. In today’s interconnected world, there is an urgent need for global frameworks that keep innovation aligned with ethical responsibility.
GITEX 2025 served as a global platform for presenting informed visions that bridge scientific research and cutting-edge technological practice, supporting decision-making and the development of future solutions for technologies that evolve and transform our lives daily. The event brought together experts and officials from around the world in the UAE to discuss principles and recommendations for shaping international policies on technology governance and digital ethics.
Transparency, accountability, and fairness form the foundations of AI governance. Transparency is essential for understanding how AI systems make decisions and what data they rely on. Accountability ensures that those responsible for AI tools bear liability for any resulting harm. Fairness guarantees that systems are free of bias or discrimination and provide just outcomes for all.
GITEX was also an opportunity to keep pace with global technological shifts. TRENDS exchanged AI knowledge through dialogue and shed light on the role of scientific research in guiding innovation toward sustainable development — as part of the UAE’s national digital transformation strategy. The UAE provides an ideal environment for innovation by adopting AI responsibly and building a world-class digital ecosystem that attracts international collaboration.
Cross-border partnerships contribute to shaping the foundations of the global artificial intelligence economy through the exchange of knowledge, research, experts, and scientists, as well as by providing large and diverse datasets that enhance the accuracy and generalisability of AI models. Just as artificial intelligence knows no borders, partnerships between governments and international organisations are essential to establish coherent governance frameworks, in addition to expanding markets and attracting vital investments to develop the infrastructure for supercomputing.
Cybersecurity also brings both advantages and risks due to AI. AI tools can monitor anomalies in data access, alert cybersecurity specialists to potential threats, and balance user access needs with security through risk analysis. However, cybercriminals also exploit AI systems for phishing, malware, and malicious activity. Hence, the global AI community must adopt a strategy to mitigate these risks — crucial for national security — while maintaining usability and data protection.
The broad participation of AI leaders at GITEX 2025 — including Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group — underscores the global weight of the event’s discussions and its forward-looking approach to AI adoption, hosted in the UAE, a pioneer in driving technological transformation in the region.
GITEX 2025 concluded with billion-dollar AI deals, the establishment of governance foundations, and the launch of numerous international alliances — reflecting the vibrancy of the UAE’s innovation and business ecosystem. The event brought together participants from over 100 countries and investors managing assets exceeding $1.1 trillion.
Indeed, GITEX is more than just an exhibition — it is a global convergence point where political, technological, and economic leaders come together to forge cross-border partnerships shaping the foundations of the global AI economy, advancing AI infrastructure through data centers and cloud computing, and showcasing leading AI solutions in healthcare, smart cities, and services — all while emphasising ethics, governance, cybersecurity, and sustainable technologies for all.
TRENDS Research & Advisory played a central role at GITEX 2025, particularly in discussions on AI governance and ethics. The launch of the White Paper on Emerging Technology Governance represented an intellectual milestone, providing a practical framework for ethical governance and AI risk management focused on fairness — a culmination of efforts linking scientific research with technological innovation and directing diverse technologies toward sustainable development.
Abdulla AlHammadi is Senior Researcher and Head of Advisory Sector, TRENDS Research & Advisory
