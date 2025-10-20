‏AI powers waste recycling in Abu Dhabi

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi highlights the role of AI in smart waste management
Dubai: In line with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) organised a workshop bringing together government, private sector, and academic entities to explore how artificial intelligence can transform waste management systems and turn innovative ideas into practical solutions.
Held under the theme “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Waste Management,” the workshop aligned with both the UAE AI Strategy 2031 and EAD’s Waste Management Strategy.
It demonstrated how AI can:
Improve operational efficiency
Develop advanced tools for waste monitoring and tracking
Reduce violations, including illegal dumping
Support business continuity and resource sustainability
The workshop also served as a platform for knowledge exchange and constructive dialogue on turning creative concepts into actionable solutions.
The event was opened by Eng. Salem Al Breiki, Director of Waste Management at EAD, who highlighted AI as a key enabler of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision for environmental sustainability.
He noted that the workshop is part of a series of events planned throughout the year to build an integrated system based on data, innovation, and awareness, aimed at enhancing waste management.
The workshop featured presentations and panel discussions with broad participation from government entities, academic institutions, and local and international experts.
Key topics included:
Digital Twin technologies to simulate operations and improve efficiency
Remote sensing and satellite imagery to detect illegal dumping and monitor violations
Smart data management platforms to enhance transparency and compliance
AI applications to ensure business continuity and sustainability of vital services
Participants also explored global best practices and discussed tailoring them to Abu Dhabi’s unique context and future aspirations.
At the conclusion of the workshop, recommendations included:
Strengthening integration between stakeholders
Encouraging joint research and development
Raising public awareness of smart solutions
Promoting innovative projects supporting sustainable waste management
Tadweer Group, a regional leader in waste management, announced a partnership with FAMS Technologies to launch the region’s first integrated AI-based waste management platform.
Leveraging AI and IoT, the platform aims to:
Streamline waste collection operations
Enhance data-driven workflows and operational efficiency
Reduce environmental impact
Strengthen recycling services
It provides an end-to-end solution by monitoring and planning operations in line with sustainability strategies, helping minimise Abu Dhabi’s environmental footprint.
