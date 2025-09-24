How a shifting global trade environment could impact the GCC

At the same time, fragmentation is reshaping the Gulf’s traditional role. For decades, the region has been recognized as a hub linking East and West, valued for its infrastructure and connectivity. What is new today is the premium placed on neutrality and diversification. Instead of firms simply reorganizing supply chains only for efficiency, navigating geopolitical risks is becoming increasingly important. The Gulf’s ability to engage with multiple partners, hosting both US and Chinese investment, for example, makes it increasingly attractive as a more balanced platform for investment.