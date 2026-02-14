GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai traffic update: Temporary road closures for Green Run this weekend

Several internal roads in DIP will be temporarily closed during the Green Run event

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to minimise disruption.
Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to minimise disruption.
File photo

Several roads in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 15, to facilitate the Dubai Investments Green Run.

The closures will be in effect from 6.30am to 9am, with residents notified that multiple internal roads within DIP will be inaccessible during the event window.

Affected routes

The following stretches will be closed:

  • Road from The Market Mall roundabout to Faisal Jassim roundabout via DIH Road

  • Shopping centre entry to DIP 1 from Al Yalayis Road

According to a notice issued by the Owners Association Management, the event coincides with another programme on Hamdan Bin Zayed Road towards Expo Road. That direction will also be closed during the same period.

Vehicle restrictions in place

  • Internal DIP roads will be restricted to light vehicles only.

  • Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to use internal roads during the closure period.

Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to minimise disruption.

The Dubai Investments Green Run

The event features a 3km community walk/run and a 5km competitive race designed to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles. Families, students and running enthusiasts are encouraged to participate and highlight greener everyday practices at home, in workplaces and across the wider community.

Aligned with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, the event places families and community engagement at its centre.

A total of Dh22,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, alongside trophies for top finishers in various categories and for the best ‘Green Message’ from families, schools and organisations. All participants will receive T-shirts made from recycled materials.

Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Light Festival keeps the emirate glowing bright

Sharjah Light Festival keeps the emirate glowing bright

1m read
3km fun run, 5km race and green village highlight Feb 15 sustainability event.

Dubai Investments Green Run returns for 5th year

1m read
Everything you need to know about Dubai Marathon

Everything you need to know about Dubai Marathon

3m read
Paula Radcliffe, former British long-distance runner, will be on commentary for the Dubai Marathon 2026.

Paula Radcliffe: Dubai Marathon ‘one of the best’

3m read