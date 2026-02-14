Dubai traffic update: Temporary road closures for Green Run this weekend

Several internal roads in DIP will be temporarily closed during the Green Run event
Several roads in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 15, to facilitate the Dubai Investments Green Run.
The closures will be in effect from 6.30am to 9am, with residents notified that multiple internal roads within DIP will be inaccessible during the event window.
The following stretches will be closed:
Road from The Market Mall roundabout to Faisal Jassim roundabout via DIH Road
Shopping centre entry to DIP 1 from Al Yalayis Road
According to a notice issued by the Owners Association Management, the event coincides with another programme on Hamdan Bin Zayed Road towards Expo Road. That direction will also be closed during the same period.
Internal DIP roads will be restricted to light vehicles only.
Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to use internal roads during the closure period.
Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to minimise disruption.
The event features a 3km community walk/run and a 5km competitive race designed to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles. Families, students and running enthusiasts are encouraged to participate and highlight greener everyday practices at home, in workplaces and across the wider community.
Aligned with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, the event places families and community engagement at its centre.
A total of Dh22,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, alongside trophies for top finishers in various categories and for the best ‘Green Message’ from families, schools and organisations. All participants will receive T-shirts made from recycled materials.