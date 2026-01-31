GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Marathon: Routes, tickets, timings

Everything you need to know about the annual run in Dubai

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Have you decided on the kicks you are wearing to the Dubai Marathon yet? The annual run marks 25 years on Sunday, Feb 1, and about 20,000 people are already signed up. Whether you will be jogging down one of the three routes or just want to use the roads to get somewhere else, take note of this… this your guide to everything you need to know about the Dubai Marathon.

How many routes are there?

There are three different paths runners can take depending on how ambitious (and energetic) they are feeling.

The marathon: A 42.195km course

10km race: For the quietly confident runners.

4km race: Because some of us just want to have a short and sweet fun run.

Where can I register? Is it too late?

If you can pick up your number before 5pm today from The Agenda,
Dubai Media City, then yes you can. Online, at dubaimarathon.org. As for what it'll cost you...

42.195km

Eligibility: 18+

Price: $150 (Dh550)

10km Road Race

Eligibility: 15+

Price: $80 (Dh293)

4km Fun Run

Open to all

Price: $50 (Dh183)

When will each segment begin?

42.195km: 6.30am

10km Road Race:  8am

4km Fun Run: 10.30am

The official website suggests getting to the allocated start at least one hour before the race begins. This will allow you the time to put your bag in the baggage cabins, use the facilities, warm up and take your position in the starting pens.

What should I be wearing?

Feeling hot? Wear loose mesh clothing, start slowly and, when possible, run in the shade. If the morning is cool but it's going to get warmer, layer - layers that can be removed easily during your jog.

What is the starting point for each race?

Marathon: The longest race will kick off at Al Taryam Road.

10km run: For this one, head to Al Sufouh.

4km: Take the fam to Al Sufouh after the Madinat Jumeirah to participate.

And where is the finish line?

All three runs will lead you to the Dubai Police Academy off Umm Suqeim Road.

Getting your car?

You'll need to contend with road closures planned for ease of movement. It may make more sense for you to park in a familiar spot and then take the metro.

But if you are getting your car and want to park it, here are some ideas for a stop:

  • One of the accessible areas along the Al Wasl Road junctions

  • In the Mall of the Emirates/Al Barsha area with access made by crossing from the Dubai Metro Bridge at Mall of the Emirates

All starts are accessed through the Dubai Police Academy main gate.

Thinking of taking the Dubai Metro?

Good choice! Dubai Metro has extended its hours of operation on run day.

In a social media post, Dubai’s Roads and transport Authority (RTA) said that the Metro will run between 5am and midnight. (Normal Sunday timings are 8am-midnight.)

What are some of the facilities I can look forward to?

There are a number of important amenities that will allow you to be at your best. These include:

  • Drink stations: Available throughout the Marathon at 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and at the finish.

  • Toilets: Available at 5km, 10km, 15km, 20km, 25km, 30km, 35km, 40km and at the finish.

  • Medical stations to be available about 200m after each main drink station. Medics will also be present.

  • Baggage Facilities: Available near the start and finish area. (Marathon and 10km Runners only).

Can I track a runner during the race?

This frequently-asked-question has an easy answer: Yes. On Race Day, check www.dubaimarathon.org for a tracking link. Use the running number to keep a check. If you do not have the running number, search by surname.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
