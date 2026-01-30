GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Metro extends timings for marathon day

The Dubai Marathon will take place on Feb 1, Sunday

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Calling all Dubai Metro travelers… Dubai Metro is tweaking its operating hours on Sun, Feb 1, because of the Dubai Marathon.

In a social media post, Dubai’s Roads and transport Authority (RTA) said that the Metro will run between 5am and midnight, making your journey easier and smoother on run day.

Usually, on Sundays, Dubai Metro begins operations at 8am and ferries people until midnight.

Dubai Marathon has essentially become an annual tradition in the city, where runners and aspirants come together to rush through routes – 42km, 10km, 4km. The vibe is community and you could be jogging alongside a seasoned athlete or someone’s grandma on these turns, making it a fun Sunday thing to do. Your run will begin at 7am, should you take up the challenge.

Done with the stretches? Good luck!

