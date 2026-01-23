GOLD/FOREX
Dubai police warn: Offensive social media posts can lead to jail, Dh500,000 fine

Insulting others online can lead to criminal liability; posts serve as court evidence

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Offensive or insulting posts can lead to jail terms and fines of up to Dh500,000 under UAE cybercrime law
Dubai Police have cautioned that posting offensive or insulting content on social media and digital platforms can lead to legal action under UAE law.

The Cybercrime and eSecurity Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said that using online platforms to insult individuals or undermine their dignity exposes users to criminal liability.

Content published online is traceable and may be used as digital evidence in court.

Legal penalties under UAE cybercrime law

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes criminalises online defamation and slander.

  • Offenders can face imprisonment and/or fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.

  • Article 43 specifically targets insulting others or spreading allegations that may harm a person’s reputation through digital means.

Police urge responsible online behaviour

Authorities stressed the importance of respecting others and adhering to UAE values, customs, and traditions when posting online.

Residents can report cybercrime incidents via:

  • eCrime platform

  • Dubai Police smart app

  • Calling 901

crimeDubai Police

