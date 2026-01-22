he event aims to boost the role of technology in addressing environmental issues
Dubai will host the 1st International Conference on Green AI on January 24 and 25 at the Dubai Police Academy, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Organised by the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, in partnership with the Dubai Police Academy and Curtin University Dubai, the conference will be held under the theme “Harnessing AI Applications for Environmental Sustainability.”
The event aims to strengthen the role of advanced technologies in addressing environmental challenges and explore the future potential of artificial intelligence in reducing carbon emissions, developing natural resources and enhancing climate resilience.
Key discussions will focus on AI-driven solutions in water and energy management, biodiversity protection, sustainable cities, and smart environmental governance.
Professor Dr Mohamed Ahmed Bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, said the conference reflects the UAE’s vision of leveraging advanced technology to support environmental protection and sustainable development.
He noted that the agenda will cover major topics including environmental policies, AI governance, climate change mitigation, smart agriculture, water and energy efficiency, and strengthening environmental security.
The conference will bring together local and international experts who will present research papers and lead discussions on environmental innovation, green AI applications, environmental forecasting, air quality monitoring and natural risk management.
Sessions will also examine sustainability systems in smart cities, emission reduction mechanisms and advanced digital tools for measuring resource consumption.
In addition, the event will feature a specialised exhibition showcasing the latest sustainable technologies, alongside training workshops, student-focused activities and interactive sessions aimed at announcing key recommendations and outcomes.
