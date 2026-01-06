Dubai: Zayed Foundation launches Green AI book ahead of international conference

Dr Dfaahlla writes that the debate is not about choosing between technology and the environment, but about ensuring that technological progress serves life rather than undermining it. He stresses the need for global partnerships, joint action and strong political will to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusiveness, particularly in the Arab world.

In the book’s introduction, Prof Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Zayed International Environment Foundation, noted that the publication stands out for its clear and accessible language, making it suitable for both AI specialists and general readers with an interest in environmental issues.

As part of its ongoing intellectual and research output, the foundation has launched the new book titled Artificial Intelligence for a Green Planet: Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability. Published in both Arabic and English, the book is authored by Dr Anwar Dfaahlla, an expert in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Against the backdrop of rapid technological advances led by artificial intelligence — with both positive and negative environmental impacts — the foundation is preparing to host the first Dubai International Conference and Exhibition on Artificial Intelligence for a Green Planet. The event, themed Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability, will take place on January 24–25, 2025, in collaboration with Dubai Police Academy, Curtin University Dubai, and several technology and environment-focused institutions.

