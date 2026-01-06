GOLD/FOREX
Dubai: Zayed Foundation launches Green AI book ahead of international conference

The publication explores how artificial intelligence can drive sustainability

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
In the run-up to the Green AI Conference, the Zayed International Environment Foundation has released Book No. 39 in its World of Environment series, underscoring the growing role of artificial intelligence in environmental sustainability.

Inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the foundation continues to spotlight local and global environmental challenges as a pillar of sustainable economic and social development.

Against the backdrop of rapid technological advances led by artificial intelligence — with both positive and negative environmental impacts — the foundation is preparing to host the first Dubai International Conference and Exhibition on Artificial Intelligence for a Green Planet. The event, themed Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability, will take place on January 24–25, 2025, in collaboration with Dubai Police Academy, Curtin University Dubai, and several technology and environment-focused institutions.

As part of its ongoing intellectual and research output, the foundation has launched the new book titled Artificial Intelligence for a Green Planet: Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability. Published in both Arabic and English, the book is authored by Dr Anwar Dfaahlla, an expert in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

In the book’s introduction, Prof Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Zayed International Environment Foundation, noted that the publication stands out for its clear and accessible language, making it suitable for both AI specialists and general readers with an interest in environmental issues.

Dr Dfaahlla writes that the debate is not about choosing between technology and the environment, but about ensuring that technological progress serves life rather than undermining it. He stresses the need for global partnerships, joint action and strong political will to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusiveness, particularly in the Arab world.

Spanning 240 pages, the book explores practical applications of artificial intelligence in agriculture, renewable energy, transport and waste management. It also presents real-world case studies and international success stories, offering actionable insights and solutions to support the transition towards a greener planet.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir Ali
