Dubai Police showcase creativity at Sikka Art and Design Festival

Interactive workshops and heritage displays draw families to Al Shindagha
Dubai Police are strengthening their cultural and community engagement through active participation in the 14th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, organised by Dubai Culture and running from January 23 to February 1 in Dubai’s historic Al Shindagha district.
The participation reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to community partnership and cultural dialogue, reinforcing their role beyond traditional law enforcement by supporting creativity, heritage and public interaction in line with Dubai’s cultural vision.
Brigadier Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said Dubai Police place strong emphasis on being present at major cultural and artistic platforms that promote positive engagement with the public.
“The Sikka Art and Design Festival represents an important creative space that allows us to connect with visitors through innovative and meaningful experiences,” he said.
He added that the participation extends beyond security duties, reflecting a firm belief in the role of policing in supporting the arts as a bridge for awareness, connection and community cohesion. This approach, he noted, forms part of Dubai Police’s long-term institutional commitment to enriching the cultural landscape and reinforcing its image as a symbol of innovation, creativity and civilisational integration.
Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the Institutional Identity and Exhibitions Department, said Dubai Police aim to strengthen a renewed institutional identity through participation in major cultural events.
He explained that the department adopts an approach that integrates innovation, documentation and the humanitarian and security message of policing into contemporary artistic formats that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting positive impression, positioning Dubai Police as a soft-power contributor within cultural and community spheres.
As part of the showcase, Dubai Police are presenting a distinctive artwork created in collaboration with an international artist portraying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The piece features thousands of images of Dubai Police officers arranged in a collage style, symbolising leadership, belonging and teamwork, while reflecting Sheikh Mohammed’s role in driving Dubai’s development and advancing the policing sector.
The platform also highlights artistic military formations featured in Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremonies. These choreographed human displays demonstrate precision, harmony and discipline, showcasing the artistic and national symbolism embedded within graduation traditions.
The Tourist Police Department is participating through awareness sessions aimed at enhancing safety within the tourism environment. Visitors are introduced to key laws, communication channels and smart services, including the Dubai Police smart app and the non-emergency contact number 901. Tourist security patrols are also present to support a safe and positive visitor experience.
Dubai Police are displaying a special artistic model highlighting the readiness and efficiency of their tactical intervention teams. The exhibit introduces visitors to the UAE SWAT Challenge as a leading international sporting competition and reflects Dubai Police’s global standing in organising and hosting specialised championships.
The children’s magazine Khalid, issued by the Security Media Department, is hosting interactive educational workshops for children and families. Through illustrated stories, activities and creative competitions, the magazine promotes positive behaviour, security awareness, reading habits and values such as discipline and responsibility in an engaging, family-friendly environment.
Celebrating the world’s strongest police brand Dubai Police are also showcasing their global achievement of being ranked the world’s strongest police brand by Brand Finance. The display outlines the evaluation criteria and results that underpin the organisation’s strong reputation and institutional identity.
Visitors can explore a visual journey tracing the evolution of the Dubai Police logo, from its early beginnings through major historical milestones to its current design.
The platform highlights historical and cultural aspects of Dubai Police through archival correspondence and historical documents reflecting the organisation’s deep national roots. Artefacts from the Dubai Police Museum are on display, alongside presentations on the history of the Dubai Police band and its cultural role in official and community events.
Live musical performances are held throughout the festival, featuring heritage and national compositions that reflect Dubai’s cultural identity.
Dubai Police Al Sunaa (Makers) Studio is participating as a creative platform dedicated to innovation and content creation. The studio highlights efforts to empower talent and transform creative ideas into impactful community projects aligned with modern developments in arts and design.
Visitors can also take part in interactive artistic workshops delivered throughout the festival.
