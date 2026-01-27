Abu Dhabi Police showcase founding era at Qasr Al Hosn

Visitors relive 1957 police history through interactive exhibits
The Police Heritage Section at the Ceremonies and Public Relations Department of Abu Dhabi Police participated in the Qasr Al Hosn Festival with a fully integrated heritage experience that recreates the early beginnings of police work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The showcase featured a model simulating the old police station where the emirate’s police force was established in 1957 inside Qasr Al Hosn, reflecting the initial stages of formation and the policing procedures followed during that period.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Ahmed Al Hammadi, Head of the Police Heritage Section, stated that this year’s participation in the Qasr Al Hosn Festival was distinguished by offering a live experience that mirrors the early beginnings of Abu Dhabi Police.
The initiative provided visitors with the opportunity to learn about historical work methods and recruitment practices dating back to its launch from Qasr Al Hosn in 1957. He emphasized that such heritage initiatives strengthen national identity and contribute to documenting police heritage through an interactive approach that reflects the depth of historical experience and brings it closer to all segments of society.
Historical recruitment mechanisms
The participation included a presentation of historical recruitment procedures through the setup of a heritage-style recruitment office replicating past practices. The experience began with registering visitors in a record book, followed by giving them the opportunity to wear old military uniforms, including traditional police attire and the historical women’s guard uniform (featuring the sheila and burqa). Children and adults alike took part in a heritage atmosphere reflecting the past.
The center also offered a traditional photography experience using classic film-developing techniques. Visitors were then issued a heritage military recruitment card bearing the old Abu Dhabi Police logo, accompanied by a vintage-style photograph, handwritten entries, and an official stamp. The cards were handed to visitors following historical procedures — from registration in the ledger to card issuance.
The Police Heritage team also carried out a field simulation of recruitment methods through tours across the festival grounds, calling on those interested in joining Abu Dhabi Police, recreating traditional employment practices. A collection of old police vehicles previously used at Qasr Al Hosn was displayed, along with guard performances and related photography activities.
These activities attracted wide interest from Qasr Al Hosn Festival visitors, particularly international guests, who showed keen interest in learning about the history of Abu Dhabi Police, historical appointment procedures, and old police uniforms. This contributed to raising awareness of police heritage and highlighting its role in preserving national identity and institutional memory.
Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters also took part in a procession from Qasr Al Manhal to Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, using the official emblem and uniform from the founding stage in 1957.
The participation helped introduce the foundational phase of Abu Dhabi Police and the roles and duties assigned to police and guard personnel (khafara) at the time.
The festival administration established a miniature police station resembling the police department building of 1957, located to the north of Qasr Al Hosn — the site that served as headquarters during that period.
Documentary scenario depicting the history
During its participation, Abu Dhabi Police presented a documentary-style scenario illustrating the stages of joining the police force in its early days, from registration at the police office to displays of historical artifacts, insignia, and photographs reflecting the development of police work and highlighting the pioneering role of the police in protecting society since 1957.
The Abu Dhabi Police pavilion witnessed notable attendance and engagement from festival visitors. The Abu Dhabi Police Music Band performed musical shows admired by the audience, featuring international, Arab, and heritage pieces that reflected the rich cultural and artistic legacy accompanying the police’s journey.
A collection of photographs documenting old vehicles, weapons, and police uniforms was displayed, alongside achievements of police heritage. Informational brochures were distributed highlighting the development stages of Abu Dhabi Police and the modernization journey that has contributed to positioning Abu Dhabi among the safest cities in the world.
Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters reaffirmed its commitment to preserving police heritage and promoting awareness of it as an integral part of national identity and Emirati character. It emphasized the importance of heritage in raising awareness among generations, connecting them to the history of their police institution, and showcasing its distinguished record in safeguarding national achievements and cultural and historical landmarks.
