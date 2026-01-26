Al Sunaa Studio returns for the second year with interactive experiences for families
Dubai Police’s Al Sunaa (Makers) Studio is participating for the second consecutive year in the 14th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, organised by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and running from January 23 to February 1 at the Al Shindagha Historic District.
As part of its participation, the studio is hosting a series of interactive art workshops aimed at engaging visitors of all ages. The activities reflect Dubai Police’s vision of transforming institutional heritage and police memory into contemporary artistic experiences that connect with the wider community.
The workshops offer a creative platform to introduce concepts of security, national identity and community awareness through hands-on artistic expression.
Engineer Moza Al Sabousi, coordinator of the Al Sunaa Studio initiative, said the participation builds on the studio’s successful involvement in last year’s festival.
She noted that the continued presence highlights the role of Al Sunaa as a creative initiative representing Dubai Police at cultural and artistic events, while supporting the creative industries and promoting cultural and security awareness through an accessible and interactive approach.
The workshops include activities such as colouring, artistic printing and the creation of symbolic art pieces inspired by police imagery and national identity, allowing children, youth and families to engage with ideas of safety and belonging in a modern creative environment.
The participation underscores Dubai Police’s commitment to community engagement and cultural dialogue, using art as a bridge between security concepts and everyday life.
