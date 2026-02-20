“The opening of The Plaza marks a defining milestone in the evolution of Uptown Dubai, transforming the district into a destination that brings people together through business, culture, and shared experiences. Spanning 21,000 square metres and designed to host up to 4,000 guests, The Plaza introduces a scale and capability that position Uptown Dubai as a premier venue for major international events, as well as everyday community moments.”

The Plaza, developed by DMCC, spans 21,000 square metres at the centre of the district and is designed to host corporate events, conferences, concerts and large-scale public gatherings, with capacity for up to 4,000 people at a time. The venue physically connects Uptown Tower with surrounding commercial and residential components, creating a central hub that anchors the wider masterplan.

