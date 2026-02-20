GOLD/FOREX
Uptown Dubai unveils massive events plaza in major district expansion push

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
New 4,000-capacity plaza opens at Uptown Dubai to drive next growth phase.
Supplied

The Plaza, developed by DMCC, spans 21,000 square metres at the centre of the district and is designed to host corporate events, conferences, concerts and large-scale public gatherings, with capacity for up to 4,000 people at a time. The venue physically connects Uptown Tower with surrounding commercial and residential components, creating a central hub that anchors the wider masterplan.

Shift from construction to activation

District-scale developments in Dubai have increasingly prioritised public realm infrastructure that drives daily engagement and supports business ecosystems, reflecting a broader shift in how mixed-use hubs compete for tenants, investors and global talent.

The new venue incorporates integrated staging, lighting systems and digital display infrastructure, enabling year-round programming and rapid event turnover, which strengthens Uptown Dubai’s ability to attract international conferences and industry gatherings linked to trade, finance and technology.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said the project marks a pivotal step in the district’s evolution.

“The opening of The Plaza marks a defining milestone in the evolution of Uptown Dubai, transforming the district into a destination that brings people together through business, culture, and shared experiences. Spanning 21,000 square metres and designed to host up to 4,000 guests, The Plaza introduces a scale and capability that position Uptown Dubai as a premier venue for major international events, as well as everyday community moments.”

He added that the space will serve a broader strategic purpose within the masterplan.

“As we continue to advance the Uptown Dubai masterplan, The Plaza will play a central role in activating the district and creating a strong sense of place, supporting Dubai’s vision as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit.”

Next phase of commercial growth

The launch coincides with the next stage of Uptown Dubai’s expansion, where two commercial towers currently under construction will add 62,000 square metres of Grade A office and retail space across 23- and 17-storey buildings.

Once fully completed, the district will deliver a total gross floor area of 538,000 square metres, including 232,000 square metres dedicated to Grade A commercial offices, positioning it among Dubai’s largest integrated business hubs.

Developers view large-scale public spaces increasingly as economic drivers that support tenant retention, increase visitor flows and strengthen district identity, particularly within mixed-use zones competing for multinational occupiers.

Uptown Dubai continues to evolve toward that model, combining commercial density with experiential infrastructure aimed at sustaining long-term business activity while reinforcing the emirate’s broader strategy to attract global companies and investment.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor



