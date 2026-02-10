Dubai: A regulated marketplace allowing the resale of tokenised property stakes will go live in Dubai on February 20, opening secondary trading for fractional real estate ownership under the emirate’s tokenisation framework. The move introduces live buy-and-sell functionality after an initial pilot phase tested tokenised ownership on title deeds.

The launch marks a shift from testing to execution, with secondary trading now permitted as part of the next phase of Dubai’s real estate tokenisation initiative, allowing authorities to observe how fractional property assets behave under live market conditions.

The marketplace will operate through the PRYPCO Mint App, enabling investors to buy, sell and transfer digital property stakes within a regulated environment. Trading will be available around the clock, subject to compliance requirements and investor eligibility rules.

Insights from this phase are expected to inform whether and how tokenised property trading is expanded across additional assets or investor categories in future stages.

The secondary market is structured to allow regulators to track pricing, transaction volumes and investor behaviour in real time. Authorities have positioned the rollout as a controlled test rather than a broad market expansion.

With resale now enabled, the marketplace addresses one of the most persistent challenges in real estate investment: limited liquidity. Fractional property stakes can now be transferred without selling an entire asset, introducing potential exit routes for investors.

That pilot attracted investors from more than 50 nationalities and facilitated over Dh18.5 million in tokenised property investments, with one offering fully funded in one minute and 58 seconds, according to platform data.

The marketplace is operated by PRYPCO Mint, which completed an earlier pilot phase focused on validating the legal, regulatory and technical foundations needed to tokenise real estate directly on property title deeds.

Regulators have indicated that any future expansion of access would depend on performance data, market stability and compliance outcomes observed during this phase.

Access to the marketplace is currently limited to UAE residents aged 18 and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. This maintains alignment with local property ownership rules and regulatory requirements.

The marketplace has been developed in partnership with the Dubai Land Department and operates under licensing and supervision from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). All transactions are subject to regulatory controls, identity verification and compliance safeguards.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.