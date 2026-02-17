Judicial Department says system will speed up legal transactions and enhance security
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched the first phase of a project to adopt facial recognition technology for processing legal transactions, becoming the first judicial authority in the region to use the system as an alternative to digital signatures.
The initial phase will apply to power of attorney procedures for lawyers, allowing approvals to be completed through smart devices without the need for digital signatures. Authorities said the system ensures high levels of security through biometric data encryption and real-time verification against official records.
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the move reflects the vision and directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to modernise the justice system and deploy advanced technologies.
He described the rollout as a strategic step towards simplifying customer journeys, reducing processing time and enhancing digital government performance.
The department plans to expand the use of facial recognition across notary and authentication services in the next phase, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in judicial innovation and integrated digital services.