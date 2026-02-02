Shaping Confidence: How Aesthetics International is redefining facial contouring in Dubai

Aesthetics International leads in precision facial contouring and wellness in Dubai
Dubai: Aesthetics International, a premier wellness clinic in Dubai, is redefining the standards of facial rejuvenation by offering advanced, holistic facial contouring solutions. Led by world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jaffer Khan, the clinic combines over three decades of medical expertise with an artistic approach to restore facial harmony and boost patient confidence.
As aesthetic trends shift toward natural, individualized results, Aesthetics International is at the forefront of this movement in the Middle East. The clinic’s holistic approach moves beyond traditional one-size-fits-all treatments, focusing on the unique facial proportions and aesthetic goals of each patient to ensure balanced and refined enhancements.
Clinic’s facial contouring offerings are led by the signature “Face Art” treatment by Dr. Jaffer Khan, a renowned plastic surgeon in Dubai. This treatment integrates a multimodal strategy to address volume loss, sagging skin, and fine lines without the need for invasive surgery. Key highlights of the clinic's facial contouring solutions include:
Non-Surgical Face Sculpting: Utilizing a combination of premium dermal fillers (Hyaluronic Acid and CaHa biostimulants) and Botox to define jawlines, lift cheekbones, and restore youthful volume.
Precision Technology: Implementing FDA-approved devices such as Morpheus8 (radiofrequency microneedling) and Ultherapy (focused ultrasound) for non-invasive skin tightening and lifting.
Regenerative Enhancements: Incorporating cutting-edge biologics, including Polynucleotides and Salmon DNA, to support cell regeneration and improve overall skin quality.
Innovative Recovery: Complementing procedures with Dr. Khan’s specialized Cryotherapy sessions to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process.
“Our mission is to bridge the gap between advanced medical science and the art of beauty,” said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder and Medical Director of Aesthetics International. “By shifting the focus to proactive, data-driven wellness and personalized care, we empower our patients to achieve a version of themselves that feels both authentic and revitalized”.
Since its establishment in 2011, Aesthetics International has become a benchmark for safety and quality in the GCC region. As a finalist for “Aesthetics Clinic of the Year,” the facility continues to lead through its affiliation with international medical boards and its commitment to utilizing the latest evidence-based techniques.
Founded by Dr. Jaffer Khan, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatments, including plastic surgery and regenerative wellness.
