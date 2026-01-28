UAE central bank pilots facial and palm biometric payments in regional first

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE has launched a pilot project to test biometric payments using facial and palm recognition, marking the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East.

The proof-of-concept is currently being demonstrated at the Dubai Land Department, a Dubai government entity, where customers can complete transactions by scanning their face or palm.

The system allows customers to make payments by verifying their identity through facial or palm biometrics, removing the need for physical cards or mobile devices.

The project is being rolled out through the central bank’s Sandbox Programme and Innovation Hub at the Emirates Institute of Finance, in partnership with payments company Network International.

The central bank has not given a timeline for a wider rollout, saying the project is currently focused on testing the technology under controlled conditions before any potential expansion.

“The introduction of biometric payment solutions represents a strategic step to delivering more secure and seamless payment experiences, setting new benchmarks for trust and convenience in financial transactions,” he said.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for banking operations and support services at the Central Bank of the UAE and vice chairman of the board of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said the pilot reflects the regulator’s focus on innovation and digital transformation.

