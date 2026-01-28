GOLD/FOREX
UAE central bank pilots facial and palm biometric payments in regional first

New system lets users pay without cards or phones under central bank sandbox

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
UAE central bank pilots facial and palm biometric payments in regional first
AFP

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE has launched a pilot project to test biometric payments using facial and palm recognition, marking the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East.

The project is being rolled out through the central bank’s Sandbox Programme and Innovation Hub at the Emirates Institute of Finance, in partnership with payments company Network International.

The system allows customers to make payments by verifying their identity through facial or palm biometrics, removing the need for physical cards or mobile devices.

The proof-of-concept is currently being demonstrated at the Dubai Land Department, a Dubai government entity, where customers can complete transactions by scanning their face or palm.

The solution is enabled by Network International and powered by PopID, a technology company specialising in biometric authentication.

The central bank said the initiative supports the UAE Digital Economy Strategy and its broader efforts to build a secure, inclusive and innovation-driven national payments system.

More biometric payments

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, assistant governor for banking operations and support services at the Central Bank of the UAE and vice chairman of the board of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said the pilot reflects the regulator’s focus on innovation and digital transformation.

“The introduction of biometric payment solutions represents a strategic step to delivering more secure and seamless payment experiences, setting new benchmarks for trust and convenience in financial transactions,” he said.

Murat Cagri Suzer, group chief executive of Network International, said the company was working closely with the central bank to support the development of a future-ready payments ecosystem.

“Biometric payments represent the next frontier in digital commerce, combining convenience, security and efficiency,” he said.

The central bank has not given a timeline for a wider rollout, saying the project is currently focused on testing the technology under controlled conditions before any potential expansion.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
