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UAE's central bank issues silver coin on Emirati Children’s Day

The limited-edition coin will soon be available for purchase

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE's central bank issues silver coin on Emirati Children’s Day
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As we celebrate of Emirati Children’s Day, which falls of March 15 each year, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has found a unique way to celebrate – through the issuance of a special coin.

One side of said silver coin features the nominal value of “15 dirhams” as a symbolic reference to the date of the occasion, surrounded by the inscription “Central Bank of the UAE” in both Arabic and English. The other shows the theme of the occasion - “The Right to Identity and National Culture” - accompanied by an artistic illustration of a fort.

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Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE, said: “This issuance reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that contribute to strengthening the Emirati identity and reinforcing the values of belonging and citizenship within the community.

“It also highlights the CBUAE’s appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in safeguarding and nurturing children, strengthening their understanding of their national identity, and fostering the principles of loyalty and belonging among younger generations. These efforts contribute to the development of a cohesive society that remains firmly rooted in its authentic values and rich cultural heritage.”

A total of 2,000 coins, each weighing 28 grams of silver, have been issued.

The CBUAE will soon announce the release date of the coin and the way for you to get your own.

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