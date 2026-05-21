GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE banks ordered to tighten anti-fraud security beyond OTPs

Central bank launches anti-fraud centre amid rising digital scam threats

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
CBUAE issues a guidance note to protect consumers and ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the financial sector.
CBUAE issues a guidance note to protect consumers and ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the financial sector.
Supplied

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has ordered financial institutions in the country to strengthen consumer protection measures against fraud and enhance security authentication procedures beyond single-factor verification methods such as one-time passwords (OTP).

The central bank said it had begun establishing an Anti-Fraud Operations Centre (CAFOC) which will serve as a centralised platform combining operational and analytical capabilities to enable real-time monitoring of fraudulent activities and rapid incident response.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to a recent report released by the central bank, the UAE continued throughout 2025 to strengthen an integrated national framework for fraud prevention, detection and risk mitigation aimed at protecting consumers, supporting financial stability and reinforcing confidence in the banking sector, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The regulator said the new centre would rely on advanced tracking and analytical tools, effective operational escalation mechanisms and sector-wide coordination with licensed financial institutions and relevant authorities.

The centre is also expected to support data-driven supervision by collecting and analysing fraud indicators and patterns to assist in the development of regulatory policies and supervisory measures.

As part of efforts to strengthen the resilience of the financial system, the central bank said it had introduced a structured framework for collecting fraud risk assessment data to improve oversight of emerging fraud methods and risks across licensed financial institutions.

The framework is intended to enable more precise supervisory interventions based on risk analysis.

The central bank also tightened regulatory requirements related to consumer fraud protection by obliging financial institutions to enhance authentication controls and reduce reliance on single-factor verification tools, particularly SMS-based one-time passwords, in response to increasingly sophisticated digital fraud threats.

The regulator said ongoing supervision and coordination with licensed financial institutions throughout 2025 had helped ensure the consistent implementation of the new requirements across the banking sector.

The measures come amid rapid digital transformation in the UAE’s financial sector and growing use of digital banking and electronic payment services, which regulators say have increased exposure to cyber fraud and financial scams globally.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE banks

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Grocery shopping at Lulu hypermarket

Why UAE residents can still see lower inflation in 2026

4m read
WhatsApp banned for banks in customer communications

Say goodbye to WhatsApp for UAE banking services

2m read
The new process introduces a unified national approach that supports both financial institutions and fintech companies

UAE Central Bank to develop e-KYC platform

2m read
The new platform will serve as the backbone for recording, settling and safekeeping government debt securities and Islamic bonds, helping modernise how these instruments are traded and managed in the UAE.

CBUAE picks Vermeg for debt and Sukuk market platform

2m read