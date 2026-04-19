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UAE banks face tighter AML rules: 5 key changes to know

New guidance tightens checks on clients, trade flows and financial risks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE banks face tighter AML rules: 5 key changes to know
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Dubai: The UAE has rolled out updated anti-money laundering and financial crime guidelines, tightening compliance expectations for banks and exchange houses, with a sharper focus on risk monitoring, customer verification and cross-border activity.

The Central Bank’s latest package introduces a more detailed framework for identifying and managing risks linked to money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, aligning local standards with global benchmarks.

The update affects licensed financial institutions and registered hawala providers, prompting them to strengthen systems to detect suspicious activity and respond consistently.

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5 key changes banks need to know

The revised guidance brings multiple layers of oversight into focus, with clear expectations across risk assessment, customer due diligence and internal controls.

1. Stronger focus on proliferation financing risks

Banks are now required to assess and monitor risks linked to proliferation financing with greater precision, including identifying emerging patterns and entities involved in such activity.

The framework calls for continuous evaluation of internal controls, along with corrective measures when gaps are identified, making ongoing monitoring a core requirement.

2. Tighter checks on trade-based money flows

Trade-based money laundering and transshipment risks are now under closer scrutiny, with institutions expected to deepen their understanding of how illicit funds can move through trade channels.

The guidance pushes banks to strengthen monitoring of complex transactions tied to imports, exports and re-routing of goods, areas that have historically carried higher exposure.

3. Closer oversight of correspondent banking

Correspondent banking relationships face more detailed requirements, particularly around due diligence and ongoing monitoring of partner institutions.

Banks providing these services must ensure their internal policies align with regulatory expectations, with greater emphasis on managing cross-border exposure and maintaining visibility into transaction flows.

4. Expanded customer due diligence rules

Customer verification processes have been strengthened, covering onboarding and the full lifecycle of the relationship.

Institutions are expected to build detailed risk profiles, apply appropriate levels of due diligence and maintain comprehensive records, ensuring that customer data remains accurate and accessible when required.

5. Push for risk-based systems and training

The Central Bank has paired regulatory guidance with best practice frameworks that require institutions to adopt a risk-based approach across operations.

This includes developing internal methodologies to assess exposure and implementing training programmes tailored to different roles, ensuring employees and senior management can identify and respond to financial crime risks.

Aligning with global standards

The guidance forms part of the UAE’s broader strategy to strengthen its financial system and maintain alignment with international standards.

“The issuance of this new regulatory guidance package reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to solidifying the UAE’s leadership in Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, in line with the highest international standards, and enhancing its position as a secure and trusted global financial hub,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank.

He added that the objective is to help institutions monitor emerging risks and prevent them effectively while contributing to a stronger national framework.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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