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UAE tightens AML rules, banks face stricter checks

New guidance sharpens checks on clients, trade flows and cross-border banking risks

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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S&P has classified the governments of Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE as highly supportive of their banking systems, and therefore likely to receive extraordinary government support if necessary. Pictured above the UAE Central Bank.
S&P has classified the governments of Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE as highly supportive of their banking systems, and therefore likely to receive extraordinary government support if necessary. Pictured above the UAE Central Bank.
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Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE has rolled out a fresh set of anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing guidelines, tightening expectations for banks and money transfer operators.

The update sets out clearer supervisory expectations across customer verification, trade finance monitoring and correspondent banking, with a stronger focus on identifying risks linked to proliferation financing and cross-border transactions.

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The move places licensed financial institutions and registered hawala providers under closer oversight, pushing them to strengthen internal systems that flag suspicious activity earlier and respond with greater consistency.

Sharper focus on financial crime risks

At the centre of the update is a more structured approach to risk identification, with institutions expected to assess exposure to proliferation financing, evaluate gaps in their control frameworks and continuously track emerging patterns in illicit activity.

Trade-based money laundering and transshipment risks also come into sharper focus, with banks required to build deeper visibility into trade flows and strengthen monitoring of complex cross-border transactions that could be used to disguise illicit funds.

Correspondent banking relationships, often seen as higher risk due to their cross-jurisdictional nature, are another area of attention, with clearer expectations around due diligence and ongoing monitoring of partner institutions.

At the CBUAE, we aim through these guidelines to raise awareness within the financial sector and enable Licensed Financial Institutions and Registered Hawala Providers (RHPs) to monitor emerging risks and prevent them effectively, efficiently, and responsibly. We are moving forward in developing a robust national framework to combat financial crimes, establishing a resilient financial system, and actively contributing to safeguarding the stability of the global financial system.
Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE

Stricter customer checks and data requirements

Customer due diligence rules have been tightened, with institutions required to take a more detailed approach to verifying identities, assessing risk profiles and maintaining records throughout the lifecycle of a client relationship.

The guidance clarifies how simplified and enhanced due diligence should be applied, alongside stricter expectations on the type of documentation that must be collected and retained.

This pushes compliance teams to move beyond onboarding checks and maintain continuous oversight, particularly for higher-risk clients and transactions.

Risk-based approach and workforce readiness

Alongside regulatory guidance, the central bank has issued best practice manuals that push institutions to adopt a risk-based approach across their operations.

Banks and exchange houses are expected to develop structured methodologies to assess institutional risks and align their controls with the scale and nature of those risks, while also strengthening internal training programmes.

The emphasis on role-based training reflects a wider effort to ensure that employees across levels, including senior management, are equipped to identify suspicious patterns and act on them.

Strengthening global positioning

The update aligns with the UAE’s national strategy for 2024 to 2027 and international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force, reinforcing efforts to keep the country’s financial system aligned with global expectations.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank, stated that the new package is designed to strengthen the country’s standing in combating financial crime and reinforce its reputation as a secure financial hub.

“The issuance of this new regulatory guidance package reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to solidifying the UAE’s leadership in Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, in line with the highest international standards, and enhancing its position as a secure and trusted global financial hub,” he stated.

He added that the guidance is intended to help institutions monitor emerging risks and prevent them effectively while contributing to a stronger national framework that supports financial stability.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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