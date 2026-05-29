6 ways UAE dirham will soon see its biggest digital overhaul in years

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung can now adopt new symbol after Unicode's approval
Dubai: The UAE is preparing for sweeping changes in how the dirham is used across keyboards, smartphones, payments, and financial systems as the country pushes ahead with both a newly approved currency symbol and the rollout of the Digital Dirham.
The changes form part of the UAE’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as a global financial and digital payments hub, led by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).
The latest milestone came after the Unicode Consortium officially approved the UAE dirham symbol for encoding in Unicode version 18.0, scheduled for release in September 2026.
Unicode is the California-based organisation responsible for standardising digital characters and symbols used across billions of devices globally.
The Unicode Consortium’s approval means the UAE dirham symbol can now be integrated into operating systems, smartphones, computers, payment terminals, and digital keyboards worldwide.
Major technology companies including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung are now able to adopt the symbol within their software ecosystems once Unicode 18.0 becomes active.
The Unicode Consortium described the introduction of a new currency symbol as a “significant milestone for financial and commercial activity in their domain.”
The approval follows the Central Bank’s initial unveiling of the dirham symbol in March 2025 as part of efforts to modernise the UAE’s financial identity.
The Central Bank has already issued implementation guidance for keyboard manufacturers and software developers.
According to the CBUAE’s 2025 style guidelines, “the currency symbol is designated to appear on the number 6 key across all keyboard layouts.”
The final design and rollout timelines will still depend on individual device manufacturers and operating system providers.
Unicode cautioned that adoption will not happen simultaneously across all devices, especially older hardware.
“For many devices, including some mobile phones, many vendors do not routinely provide updates, or discontinue providing updates on older devices,” the consortium said.
That means newer smartphones and updated operating systems are expected to receive the symbol first, while some legacy devices may never support it.
Alongside the physical dirham symbol, the Central Bank has also introduced a separate symbol for the UAE’s upcoming Digital Dirham.
According to the Central Bank, the Digital Dirham symbol “features a circle surrounding the physical currency symbol, using the colours of the UAE flag to reflect pride and national identity.”
The branding is intended to visually distinguish the Digital Dirham from both physical currency and private cryptocurrencies.
The Digital Dirham is the UAE’s official Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), issued and regulated directly by the CBUAE.
The Digital Dirham will serve as legal tender fully backed by the UAE government and fungible with physical cash and commercial bank deposits.
The Central Bank said the Digital Dirham is designed to support:
Instant domestic payments
Cross-border settlements
Financial inclusion
Secure digital financial infrastructure
Unlike decentralised cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, the Digital Dirham is sovereign-issued and centrally regulated.
The currency is also designed as a non-interest-bearing instrument, positioning it primarily as a payments and settlement tool rather than a savings vehicle.
Under the proposed framework, the Central Bank will issue and redeem the Digital Dirham directly, while licensed financial institutions will manage user-facing services.
Commercial banks, exchange houses, and payment firms will operate customer wallets and transaction interfaces.
The Digital Dirham infrastructure will use distributed ledger technology alongside tiered Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and transaction limits.
The framework also includes automatic balance sweeps into linked commercial bank accounts when wallet balances exceed permitted thresholds.
The Central Bank said the system is being designed to support near-instant transaction settlement speeds.
Although Unicode 18.0 is scheduled for publication in September 2026, the rollout of the dirham symbol across consumer devices is expected to happen gradually.
Implementation timelines will vary depending on:
Smartphone manufacturers
Software update cycles
Operating system providers
Physical keyboard replacement schedules
Smartphones are expected to adopt the symbol faster through operating system updates, while physical keyboards may take years to fully reflect the change globally.
The Unicode approval represents the key technical step required for the UAE dirham symbol to become standardised across global digital systems and devices.