UAE banks phase out handwritten signatures in digital shift

Move aims to reduce errors, speed transactions and curb fraud through digital identity
Dubai: Several banks operating in the UAE have begun phasing out handwritten customer signatures, moving instead to fully electronic signatures through the national digital identity platform, according to banking sources.
The shift applies to transactions that require customer approval and verification of account-related information exchanged between banks, with documents subsequently authenticated via the central bank’s official platform.
A senior banking source, who declined to be named, said many banking documents have traditionally required customers to sign in person at branches, a process that has been time-consuming for both banks and clients, according to a report carried by Emarat Al Youm.
“Currently, documents are sent to the digital identity platform for customers to sign electronically, after which they are authenticated through the central bank’s platform. There is no longer a need for handwritten signatures or physical presence,” the source said.
The source added that government-backed platforms could be expanded to support other banking services, supported by initiatives such as open finance and the use of blockchain technology, which could help reduce errors, speed up transactions, enhance identity verification and curb fraud.
