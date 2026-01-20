Redha Al Ansari Exchange pioneers UAE's first digital receipt and e-signature system

Streamlines branch operations by reducing printing delays, enhancing verification accuracy
Redha Al Ansari Exchange has become the first exchange house in the UAE to introduce a fully integrated digital receipt and electronic signature system across all its branches. This innovative system aims to modernise the traditional over-the-counter remittance experience and support the UAE's transition toward digital-first services.
The new initiative allows customers to receive transaction receipts instantly via an SMS link and email. They can view transaction details digitally on signature pads installed at every counter and sign on the same device, creating secure and easily retrievable electronic records.
This streamlines branch operations by reducing printing delays and enhancing verification accuracy. While prioritizing a paperless environment, the exchange ensures customers who prefer hard-copy documentation can still request a printed receipt.
Fares Al Ansari, General Manager, stated this pioneering step reinforces the company's position as a forward-thinking industry leader dedicated to innovation, service excellence, and customer convenience. The move creates a truly customer-centric experience while accommodating both digital and traditional preferences.
