GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Redha Al Ansari Exchange pioneers UAE's first digital receipt and e-signature system

Streamlines branch operations by reducing printing delays, enhancing verification accuracy

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Redha Al Ansari Exchange pioneers UAE's first digital receipt and e-signature system

Redha Al Ansari Exchange has become the first exchange house in the UAE to introduce a fully integrated digital receipt and electronic signature system across all its branches. This innovative system aims to modernise the traditional over-the-counter remittance experience and support the UAE's transition toward digital-first services.

The new initiative allows customers to receive transaction receipts instantly via an SMS link and email. They can view transaction details digitally on signature pads installed at every counter and sign on the same device, creating secure and easily retrievable electronic records.

This streamlines branch operations by reducing printing delays and enhancing verification accuracy. While prioritizing a paperless environment, the exchange ensures customers who prefer hard-copy documentation can still request a printed receipt.

Fares Al Ansari, General Manager, stated this pioneering step reinforces the company's position as a forward-thinking industry leader dedicated to innovation, service excellence, and customer convenience. The move creates a truly customer-centric experience while accommodating both digital and traditional preferences.

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Patil arrived in Mumbai on January 10, following which he was stopped by immigration officials and taken to the crime branch for questioning.

UK doctor barred from leaving India after online post

1h ago3m read
Delhi Police Crime Branch busts Rs 47 lakh online trading scam with Chinese links; five more arrested

Grok deepfakes: How UAE residents can stay safe online

4m read
Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC opens 6th branch in Sharjah

Wadi Al Shahid Tourism LLC opens 6th branch in Sharjah

2m read
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, leads Emirates cadet pilot ceremony with top executives and flight training leaders.

Emirates is hiring: Who can apply for 5,000 pilot jobs?

3m read