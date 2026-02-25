Al Ansari Exchange marks 60 years of financial innovation and regional expansion

The business processes 50+ million transactions yearly across branches & digital channels
Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services (“The Group”), held its 60th anniversary celebrations during the holy month of Ramadan. The milestone reflects the Group’s remarkable journey from a single exchange branch to a diversified regional financial services provider with a wide range of offerings and an expanding regional footprint.
The anniversary celebration took place during the auspicious month of Ramadan with a suhoor event attended by Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, and members of the board of directors, top management, and executives at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa. A video displaying the company’s history and its achievements was displayed on the iconic tower.
Established in 1966, Al Ansari Exchange has been at the forefront of enabling the mobility of money and financial connectivity.
Over the past six decades, Al Ansari Exchange has expanded its service offerings to include remittances, foreign exchange, wage protection system solutions, corporate payment services, cash management, and digital financial solutions.
The company has grown into one of the region’s foremost exchange companies, serving more than four million customers through 285 branches and digital platforms. The business processes over 50 million transactions annually across its branch network and digital channels, with 25 per cent of total volumes generated through its online platforms.
Since opening its first branch in Abu Dhabi’s Central Market in 1966, Al Ansari Exchange has grown alongside the UAE’s evolving financial landscape.
Key milestones include the early adoption of an integrated electronic transaction system in 1987, international expansion starting with Kuwait in 2002, and the launch of innovative solutions such as Cash Express and the Payroll solutions, aligned with the UAE’s Wage Protection System.
The company was also among the first in the market to introduce a multi-currency card offering, providing customers access to more than 23 currencies to support growing cross-border needs.
Building on this growth trajectory, Al Ansari Exchange became a core subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, which was listed on the Dubai Financial Market in 2023, further strengthening the Group’s position as a leading financial institution in the GCC.
Commenting on the 60th anniversary, Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services said: "For six decades, Al Ansari Exchange has upheld its commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and innovative financial services. From our beginnings as a family-owned exchange to our growth as a diversified financial group, our focus has always been on serving our customers with excellence, integrity with our modern technology capabilities.
“We extend our sincere appreciation to our valued customers, our dedicated employees, and our strategic partners, whose trust, commitment, and collaboration have played a pivotal role in delivering our results, strengthening our position, and advancing our path of sustainable growth.”
“We also place particular emphasis on the support of the UAE and its regulatory authorities, which has formed a fundamental pillar of our growth journey. The UAE’s forward-looking policies and ambitious economic diversification strategies have established an integrated ecosystem that fosters innovation, enhances investment attractiveness, and reinforces the country’s standing as a leading regional and global tourism destination,” he added.
Looking ahead, Al Ansari Exchange plans to build on its legacy by further strengthening its digital capabilities, expanding its geographic presence, and continuing to deliver customer-centric financial solutions that support commerce, mobility, financial literacy and inclusion, as well as economic development across the region.