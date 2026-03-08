GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Rise of ‘Saad Al Saud’ star signals spring shift in UAE

Astronomer says warmer days and milder nights begin

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Seasonal shift brings warmer weather and possible rain.
Seasonal shift brings warmer weather and possible rain.

Dubai: The rise of Saad Al Saud, traditionally regarded as the first star of spring in Arab astronomical heritage, marks a shift toward milder weather in the UAE, with warmer days and moderate nights, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Board Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences.

Al Jarwan said the star appeared at dawn on March 8, signalling the beginning of the spring season and the gradual end of winter and colder conditions. The period also marks the start of the spring transitional phase, known locally as sarayat, which is often accompanied by atmospheric instability and continued chances of rainfall.

Saad Al Saud is considered the third of the traditional “Saud” stars within the season known as Al Aqareb, and its period runs from March 8 to March 20. During this time, day and night become nearly equal before daylight hours begin to increase gradually.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The period also includes what Arabs historically referred to as “Ayyam Al Husum,” an eight-day stretch sometimes called “the old woman’s days,” known for strong winds and lingering cold conditions that often accompany the transition from winter to spring.

In traditional Arab sayings, the appearance of Saad Al Saud is associated with the renewal of nature. One proverb states: “When Saad Al Saud rises, skins soften, frost melts, every branch turns green, and sitting in the sun becomes unwelcome.”

The period has also historically been linked to agricultural activity, including planting palm offshoots and citrus seedlings, pruning fig trees, and the start of grapevine growth after winter dormancy, while the date palm pollination season continues.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weatherNCM forecast

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Clockwise: Natalia Svetenok, Nancy Salman, Matthew Burfield, Tom Meakin, Dr Pramod Mahajan, Sudheesha Rahul

UAE schools back early spring break, delayed reopening

5m read
Almost time for spring break!

KHDA announces early spring break for Dubai schools

1m read
When will UAE winter officially come to an end?

When will UAE winter officially come to an end?

3m read
Final winter phase to bring milder weather from Feb 6

Final winter phase to bring milder weather from Feb 6

2m read