Long before its south-western expansion, Dubai’s business was almost entirely conducted in and around the now historic neighbourhoods of Al Fahidi, Al Karama and Deira.

Adjacent to the banks of the creek, each district benefitted from direct access to the Arabian Gulf, thereby supporting Dubai’s status as an emerging trade route. However, the discovery of oil in the 1960s was the key catalyst in financing the ambitions of a leader who already had far bigger ideas.

As part of his vision for a more globally connected destination, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum approached John Harris Architects to begin design on what would become Dubai World Trade Centre, and the first significant step towards the emirate’s trade expansion.

Today, no one could argue that Dubai World Trade Centre is categorically north of Downtown. However, in the development of DMCC and its subsequent success, the naming of ‘Uptown Dubai’ seemed a poetic nod to the city’s additional 25 kilometres of infrastructure, and the limited space beyond it to the Abu Dhabi border.

While previously considered an outpost, the DMCC’s location has emerged to become one of its greatest strengths and a testament to the long-term strategy of Dubai’s visionary leadership. Not only located within a short distance of Jebel Ali Port, it’s also the most accessible part of Dubai from Abu Dhabi, making it an ideal business hub for larger companies doing business with the UAE at a macroeconomic level.

The Uptown Tower will be one of two skyscrapers that sets down markers for defining Uptown Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

It should also be mentioned that the announcement of Emirates’ relocation to Al Maktoum International Airport ‘in one go by 2034’, will also play a substantial role in readjusting Dubai’s perceived ‘centre’, with Uptown Dubai being less than thirty minutes away by car.

Based on its numerous accolades and achievements, including being named Global Free Zone of the Year for the ninth straight year while being responsible for approximately 11 per cent of the emirate’s $15 billion FDI inflows, the expansion of DMCC’s footprint was driven out of necessity, as opposed to anticipation.

With 24,000 plus businesses, of which 3,049 joined in the past year, the requirement for Grade A residential, office and commercial space had been in prospect since around 2016, during which time DMCC had already firmly established itself as a global commodity leader, most notably in gold, diamonds and for energy stakeholders.

Encircling a 2,400 square metre central plaza, which will provide a 4,000-person capacity space for a diverse range of activities, ranging from immersive art installations to music, film and fashion performances, Uptown Dubai will comprise eight, LEED Gold standard towers, with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 538,000 square metres (5.8 million square feet).

Spread across two super-tall, mixed-use towers, and six residential, commercial and hospitality mid-rise towers, both super-tall structures have been designed by internationally-renowned architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, the visionaries behind the Burj Khalifa and the EXPO 2020 Dubai masterplan.

Uptown Dubai offers businesses a location close to Jebel Ali Port, the broder with Abu Dhabi, and the massive new airport Dubai will be building. Image Credit: Supplied

Design defined by glitter

Inspired by DMCC’s prominence in the diamond industry, both towers encapsulate the geometric features of the precious stones, similarly to DMCC’s aptly named Almas Tower, which was delivered 16 years earlier.

To date, the delivery of Uptown Tower, the first of the two super-tall towers to crown the district, has provided a stunning example of what is to follow, while 31 businesses have already occupied the building’s 22 floors of Grade A commercial office space, which were leased out prior to completion.

Featuring fully serviced offices, the building also includes 24/7 security, reception area, parking and valet services, as well as a VIP shuttle bus connecting the building with the city’s DMCC metro station.

Other tenants to take possession in the new complex include residents of the newly delivered SO/Uptown Dubai Residences by Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor, providing 225 exclusive apartments, located on the top 28 floors of the building.

Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom models, along with duplexes and penthouses, the interiors have been fitted out to the highest standards with contemporary finishings, and future-oriented designs, with unmatched views over the Dubai skyline. Community features include an indoor pool, gym, private cinema, multi-purpose hall, kids club and sky lounge, while benefitting from the high-end amenities provided through Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme’s Diamond membership status. With 124 units fully handed over, many formats are already sold out, with only two of the twelve exclusive two-bedroom duplexes remaining.

As operators of the hotel, SO/Uptown Dubai covers 10 floors and features 188 bespoke rooms and suites, and include access to an outdoor pool, gym, spa, glam bar, gourmet restaurants, trendy bars, ballroom and high-end conferencing and business facilities.

The record-breaking pre-lease interest for the offices in Uptown Tower is only a taster for what’s in store. For businesses and residents alike in Uptown Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Geometry of diamonds’

As a globally reputable chain that regularly feature the trademarks of renowned architects, fashion designers and artists such as Christian Lacroix, Karl Lagerfeld and Kenzo Takada, SO/Hotels and Resorts’ interiors also reflect the natural geometry of diamonds, in sympathy with the tower’s overarching design.

Standing at more than 340 metres, or 81 storeys, Uptown Tower is already a striking landmark from the city’s southern approaches. However, it will be dwarfed by the arrival of its super-tall sister building, and while its exact height is yet to be confirmed, will comfortably become the tallest tower in the district.

In the more immediate future, Mercer House by Ellington properties, will provide two striking mid-rise towers, offering studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom penthouses, and access to a 45,000 square feet beach club, retail destinations, sports venues, spas, and fitness studios.

With Swissboring Overseas Piling Corporation appointed for the enabling and foundation works of two further towers (23- and 17-storeys respectively), and with construction commencing on Ellington’s Mercer House project, the ground-breaking of Phase 2 is now well and truly underway, with the complete project on track to be delivered by 2028.

A triple-treat destination

Based on the record-breaking, pre-leasing of Uptown Tower’s suite of Grade A offices, Uptown Dubai has not only provided a much-needed destination for work, rest and play, but helped support Dubai’s wider issue of demand outstripping supply.

In short, Uptown Dubai delivers one succinct message: ‘Welcome’. Image Credit: Supplied

In the context of Dubai’s growth and future plans, Uptown Dubai has established a benchmark for luxury and sustainability within an economy that has demonstrably mastered accessibility and efficiency.

While the world continues to endure higher-than-expected inflation and greater volatility, the UAE economy expanded by 3.6 per cent last year, driven by strong non-oil sector growth, and is anticipated to grow a further 3.7 per cent in 2024.

By delivering a world class destination, DMCC will continue to focus on supporting some of the world’s largest companies thrive in new markets, while maximising the opportunities available from an address that is worthy of the name.