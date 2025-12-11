Dubai police keep traffic flowing smoothly at Hatta winter festival

Coordinated efforts and enhanced patrols ensure a safe visitor experience
Dubai Police have confirmed that traffic is moving smoothly in and around the Hatta Winter Festival, following intensified efforts and close coordination between police teams and government partners.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Chair of the Events Security Committee (ESC), called on festival visitors to follow traffic and safety rules, especially during peak hours and weekends. He urged families to cooperate with officers and organisers, supervise their children, and contact 999 in emergencies or 901 for non-urgent enquiries.
A dedicated operations room has been set up to boost response times and enhance the overall safety of visitors.
Now in its second season, the festival — organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office — runs until December 28 along Lake Leem, offering a range of family-friendly activities and attractions.
Al Mazroui said security and traffic teams have intensified operations in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), ensuring smooth movement and allowing hundreds of visitors to enter and exit the site without major delays. He added that the efforts highlight the committee’s commitment to providing a safe environment and reflect Hatta’s rising profile as a key winter tourism destination.
Colonel Ali Obaid Al Bedwawi, Acting Director of Hatta Police Station, said internal and external task forces have been activated to manage traffic flow and secure the area. Officers have been deployed at all main entrances and exits, and a new parking zone accommodating around 500 vehicles has eased pressure on surrounding roads.
He noted that strong visitor cooperation and rapid field responses helped maintain stable traffic without significant congestion. On the security side, Dubai Police and Brand Dubai have established a fully equipped operations room using advanced technologies to monitor the event.
Col. Al Bedwawi added that women police teams are supporting families onsite, while young volunteers from Hatta are assisting with event organisation. All teams, he said, are fully prepared to manage any situation and ensure a safe, comfortable experience for festival attendees.
