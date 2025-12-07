New Hatta festival celebrates culture, craft and community spirit

The new festival places 35 home-based entrepreneurs at its centre. Their stalls feature everything from traditional food and sweets to perfumes, textiles and handmade crafts. By bringing these family businesses into a lively public space, the event helps them reach a wider audience and showcases Hatta’s long tradition of small family enterprises.

Now in its second year, #HattaWinter has quickly become a key part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign. Set against Hatta’s dramatic mountains and historic sites, it continues to draw residents and tourists looking for genuine outdoor experiences. This year’s programme aims to bring even more focus to Hatta’s unique character by highlighting its heritage, people and evolving identity.

Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) has taken centre stage at this year’s #HattaWinter with the launch of ‘Hatta Unites Us’, a festival dedicated to home-grown businesses and the cultural story of the region. The event opened today at Al Wadi Park, adding a strong community element to one of Dubai’s fastest-rising winter attractions.

The festival also reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting all members of the community. A dedicated platform for People of Determination, created in partnership with the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre, ensures their active participation.

Several new attractions have been added to deepen the visitor experience. Hatta Memories offers a visual journey through the area’s past, while hands-on workshops allow visitors to try traditional crafts. A heritage kitchen now serves dishes inspired by community recipes. The cultural stage hosts performances, talks and demonstrations that highlight the creative energy of the region.

With Hatta Unites Us, #HattaWinter gains a deeper purpose rooted in community and culture. CDA is inviting the public to visit the festival and explore a programme that celebrates heritage, creativity and home-grown enterprise in one of Dubai’s most distinctive winter destinations.

He added that CDA is building a wider system focused on skills training, better market access and economic resilience. This includes programmes for senior citizens and People of Determination to ensure broad and lasting community involvement.

Ali Al Qassim, Director of Benefits and Financial Empowerment at CDA, said the initiative marks a major step in expanding opportunities for home-based entrepreneurs. He noted that the festival mirrors daily life in Hatta and gives families the support they need to grow small projects into long-term businesses.

