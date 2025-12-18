Dubai honours 30 non-profits for excellence in governance and social impact

Ethraa Program evaluates 159 organisations as part of the Year of Community initiatives
Dubai: As part of the ‘Year of Community’ initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion and empowering community-focused institutions, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai honoured 30 outstanding non-profit organisations at a ceremony held at Emirates Towers on Wednesday.
The recognition was awarded during the second edition of the Ethraa Empowerment Program for Non-profit Organisations.
The ceremony celebrated organisations across three categories including Gold, Silver and Bronze with 13 organisations achieving Gold status, 10 receiving Silver, and seven awarded Bronze. The honours reflected strong performance in governance excellence, service quality, sustainability practices and partnership effectiveness, alongside initiatives that generated sustained social impact throughout the year.
The Ethraa Empowerment Program is built on three core pillars: Institutional Enablement, Human and Social Capital, and Sustainability and Performance Excellence. These pillars are designed to strengthen organisational capacity, enhance service delivery and expand the non-profit sector’s developmental contribution, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the second edition reflects CDA’s continued commitment to advancing Dubai’s non-profit ecosystem in collaboration with the Dubai Quality Group. This cycle assessed the performance of 159 non-profit organisations, in accordance with the legal classification set out in Federal Decree Law No. (50) of 2023. The evaluation adopted an enhanced framework with qualitative improvements focused on strengthening governance and aligning institutional performance with organisational objectives and activities. Assessments were conducted through a neutral process led by specialised experts.
CDA emphasised that Ethraa goes beyond a traditional assessment model, serving as a comprehensive empowerment framework that supports non-profit organisations in expanding their impact, strengthening public trust and pursuing continuous institutional development.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “Every developmental milestone begins with an idea, and every lasting social impact requires a community that believes in partnership and shared responsibility. In Dubai, these values are translated into tangible action through programmes that empower the third sector and enhance its ability to drive meaningful change. Today’s recognition reaffirms Dubai’s belief that social development is a shared responsibility between government and society. The Ethraa Empowerment Program has demonstrated the ability of non-profit organisations to deliver impactful initiatives that strengthen social cohesion. We are proud that this edition concludes the Year of Community with outcomes that reinforce Dubai’s leadership in building an integrated social development ecosystem.”
Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Regulations and Services Sector at CDA, said: “The results of this edition reflect clear progress in governance compliance and service quality. Non-profit organisations have demonstrated notable institutional maturity and advancement in their initiatives and operational practices. This edition also witnessed stronger cross sector partnerships, reflecting the sector’s growing ability to expand its social impact across the emirate. The Ethraa Empowerment Program continues to strengthen the readiness of the third sector and support the adoption of more effective and sustainable practices aligned with Dubai’s social priorities.”
Representatives of Gold-category organisations expressed appreciation for the Ethraa Empowerment Program, noting its role in strengthening institutional development. They highlighted the programme’s comprehensive and impartial assessment of organisational performance, which helped identify areas for improvement and enhance operational efficiency. Participants said Ethraa provided practical tools and methodologies that reinforced governance practices, improved institutional readiness and supported alignment with community objectives. They added that the experience fostered a culture of continuous improvement, enhancing their ability to deliver more effective and sustainable community services.
