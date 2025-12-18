Dubai honours 30 non-profits for excellence in governance and social impact

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “Every developmental milestone begins with an idea, and every lasting social impact requires a community that believes in partnership and shared responsibility. In Dubai, these values are translated into tangible action through programmes that empower the third sector and enhance its ability to drive meaningful change. Today’s recognition reaffirms Dubai’s belief that social development is a shared responsibility between government and society. The Ethraa Empowerment Program has demonstrated the ability of non-profit organisations to deliver impactful initiatives that strengthen social cohesion. We are proud that this edition concludes the Year of Community with outcomes that reinforce Dubai’s leadership in building an integrated social development ecosystem.”