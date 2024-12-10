Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has honoured at least 25 non-profit organisation for their services for the community.

A ceremony was held in Dubai to honour the 25 winning organisations in the Diamond, Platinum, and Gold categories.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, said that honouring the distinguished non-profit organisations reflects Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in social services.

Empowering civil society

She emphasised that this initiative, rooted in The Executive Council’s policy to empower civil society, contributes to the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the broader vision of sustainable social development. She highlighted the pivotal role of these organisations in enriching lives, strengthening social cohesion, and delivering impactful services that uplift all segments of society, especially the most vulnerable, ensuring no one is left behind.

Buhumaid emphasised the significance of the evaluation system adopted by the Authority. This system classifies establishments based on comprehensive yet precise criteria that reflect the quality of their services and their alignment with Dubai’s social development priorities. She noted that this year’s top-ranking organisations set a benchmark for excellence by adhering to quality standards and showcasing innovation in delivering social solutions. She also highlighted the Authority’s commitment to sustaining this system and encouraging establishments to embrace a culture of continuous improvement and development.

Winning establishments

During the ceremony, establishments that achieved distinguished ranks this year were honoured for their exceptional contributions.

Diamond categoy

The Diamond category recognised establishments that provided outstanding services to the most vulnerable groups, including the Integrated Social Care Foundation, which stood out for its services directed towards senior citizens, and the Family Support Association, which offered innovative programmes to support low-income families.

Platinum category

In the Platinum category, establishments that demonstrated excellence in services for people of determination were celebrated. Notable among them were the Skills Empowerment Center and the Afaq Association for Development, both of which excelled in integrating people of determination into society and providing a supportive environment to enhance their capabilities.

Gold category

The Gold category honoured establishments that provided comprehensive and innovative services to all members of society, such as the Al Noor Association for Social Development and the Al Amal Foundation for Voluntary Work. These organisations demonstrated a strong commitment to developing sustainable and innovative solutions that address the needs of society in a holistic and integrated manner.

Key aspects

The approved evaluation criteria focus on several key aspects, including the quality of services provided and their alignment with the specific needs of the local community. Special emphasis is placed on supporting the most vulnerable groups, such as low-income individuals, people with determination, and low-income families. The evaluation also considers the diversity and comprehensiveness of services offered, as well as the creativity and innovation in developing solutions to address social challenges.

