Dubai: Sweater weather is back! UAE residents woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning, as temperatures dipped below 20°C across most parts of the country.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the lowest temperature recorded today was 7.5°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7am.

Most coastal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, saw temperature lows of 15 to 20°C.

With clear to partly cloudy skies, the weather is expected to be pleasant today in most parts of the country.

Residents of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and neighbouring regions woke up to cloudy weather. This cloud cover is expected to increase by night.

The NCM forecasts a "probability of rainfall by late night and Wednesday morning over some Northern areas and islands, with a slight decrease in temperature."

Afternoon temperatures will be between 25 to 30°C in coastal and internal parts of the country. Maximum temperatures in the mountainous areas will be between 17 to 22°C.

Minimum temperatures will be between 14 to 19°C in the coastal areas and 8 to 14°C in mountainous and internal areas.

Humidity is expected to increase by night and on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are expected at times.