Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has identified a set of specific obligations for private sector employers towards their workers. The list is as under:
- Maintain workers’ files and records in accordance with the terms, controls and procedures issued by a decision of MoHRE, provided that the period of keeping the worker’s file shall not be less than two years, after the date of the worker’s end of service with him.
- Not to seize the worker’s official documents, or force him to leave the country upon the end of the employment relationship.
- Establish work regulations, such as the instructions, penalties and rewards.
- Provide workers with suitable housing licensed by the competent authorities, in accordance with the rules, conditions and standards in force in the country, or pay him or her a cash allowance for housing or to be included in the wage.
- Invest in developing the skills of workers, and provide the minimum level of training, rehabilitation and empowerment tools and programmes.
- Provide the necessary means of protection from occupational injuries and diseases that may occur during work, ensuring the provision of guidance and awareness regulations, provide appropriate training for workers to avoid such risks, and conduct periodic assessments to ensure that all parties to the work comply with and meet the requirements of health and occupational safety and security.
- Take necessary measures to ensure that the worker is aware of his or her rights and obligations at work, in accordance with the tools and methods appropriate to the nature of the work and its workers.
- Bear the costs of medical care for the worker in accordance with the legislation in force in the country.
- Bear expenses of insurance, subscriptions and guarantees specified by the legislation in force.
- Not allow the worker to work for others except in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Law.
- Give the worker, upon request at the end of the employment contract, a certificate of experience free of charge, stating the date of joining work, date of its end, total period of his service, job title or type of work he or she was performing, last wage received, and reason for the end of the employment contract, provided that the certificate does not include anything that may harm the worker’s reputation or reduce their job opportunities.
- Bear the expenses of the worker’s return to the place of recruitment or any other place agreed upon by the two parties, unless he or she has joined the service of another employer, or the reason for terminating the contract is due to the worker, in which case the latter shall be obligated to bear those expenses.
- Provide a safe and suitable work environment.
Job contracts
Before establishing an employment relationship, the worker must receive a job offer from the employer, who must use the contract form approved by MOHRE and it should be identical to the job offer when requesting the issuance of the permit.
It is permissible to add more benefits to the worker in the contract than what is stated in the job offer, and it is also permissible to add appendices to the contract in a manner that does not conflict with the provisions of the Labour Law, its executive regulations, and relevant ministerial decisions.
The job offer forms approved by the ministry carry a serial number (barcode), which makes it easy to verify their authenticity, especially through the call centre 600590000 or through the ministry’s website or via the smart application.