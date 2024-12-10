Job contracts

Before establishing an employment relationship, the worker must receive a job offer from the employer, who must use the contract form approved by MOHRE and it should be identical to the job offer when requesting the issuance of the permit.

It is permissible to add more benefits to the worker in the contract than what is stated in the job offer, and it is also permissible to add appendices to the contract in a manner that does not conflict with the provisions of the Labour Law, its executive regulations, and relevant ministerial decisions.