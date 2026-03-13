GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Abu Dhabi Police chief reviews operations room readiness

Visit highlights focus on rapid response and strong coordination with patrol teams

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, praised frontline teams for supporting safety and community security.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, praised frontline teams for supporting safety and community security.

Abu Dhabi: Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, visited the force’s Operations Room to review workflow procedures and assess the readiness of field teams handling security reports and emergency situations.

The visit, attended by Major General Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen response efficiency and maintain high levels of operational preparedness across the emirate.

Direct communication with patrol teams

During the tour, Al Muhairi spoke directly with officers and personnel deployed in field patrols through the force’s communication system. He praised their commitment on the ground and their role in supporting public safety, improving road security, and serving the community.

He stressed the importance of teamwork and professionalism when responding to reports, noting that coordinated action helps ensure the quick and effective handling of different situations.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Review of systems and technologies

Officials also briefed the Commander-in-Chief on the operational mechanisms followed inside the Operations Room, including the use of modern technologies to monitor incoming reports and dispatch patrols in real time.

These systems help track incidents and support faster responses, allowing teams to deal with emergencies and routine security matters more efficiently.

Readiness remains a key priority

Al Muhairi highlighted that field readiness is a key pillar of policing work. He noted that patrol teams represent the first line of defence in maintaining stability and protecting community members.

He also expressed appreciation for the dedication of officers and personnel, praising their efforts in carrying out daily duties and supporting the wider mission of enhancing safety and quality of life across Abu Dhabi.

The visit reflects the leadership’s continued focus on strengthening operational performance, supporting frontline teams, and ensuring that security services remain responsive and well prepared to meet community needs.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
Related Topics:
Abu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Welcoming Eid with simple touches for a festive home

Welcoming Eid with simple touches for a festive home

4m read
The H Hotel in Dubai has rolled out special offers for UAE residents.

UAE hotels offer Eid Al Fitr staycations from Dh600

5m read
Over 12,000 participate in Dubai academies tournament

Over 12,000 participate in Dubai academies tournament

2m read
Filipino cop ranks No.1 in International Police program

Filipino cop ranks No.1 in International Police program

2m read