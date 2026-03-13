Visit highlights focus on rapid response and strong coordination with patrol teams
Abu Dhabi: Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, visited the force’s Operations Room to review workflow procedures and assess the readiness of field teams handling security reports and emergency situations.
The visit, attended by Major General Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen response efficiency and maintain high levels of operational preparedness across the emirate.
During the tour, Al Muhairi spoke directly with officers and personnel deployed in field patrols through the force’s communication system. He praised their commitment on the ground and their role in supporting public safety, improving road security, and serving the community.
He stressed the importance of teamwork and professionalism when responding to reports, noting that coordinated action helps ensure the quick and effective handling of different situations.
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Officials also briefed the Commander-in-Chief on the operational mechanisms followed inside the Operations Room, including the use of modern technologies to monitor incoming reports and dispatch patrols in real time.
These systems help track incidents and support faster responses, allowing teams to deal with emergencies and routine security matters more efficiently.
Al Muhairi highlighted that field readiness is a key pillar of policing work. He noted that patrol teams represent the first line of defence in maintaining stability and protecting community members.
He also expressed appreciation for the dedication of officers and personnel, praising their efforts in carrying out daily duties and supporting the wider mission of enhancing safety and quality of life across Abu Dhabi.
The visit reflects the leadership’s continued focus on strengthening operational performance, supporting frontline teams, and ensuring that security services remain responsive and well prepared to meet community needs.