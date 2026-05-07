Recruits trained in rescue, disaster response and hazardous materials handling
Dubai: Seventy recruits graduated from the 47th firefighting foundation course at the Dubai Civil Defence Academy, as the authority reinforced its commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness and public safety across the emirate.
The graduation ceremony was attended by Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, who said continuous training and qualification remain a key pillar in developing national talent and enhancing operational capabilities.
Major General Al Muhairi said the strategy supports Dubai’s vision of becoming the safest city in the world by ensuring firefighters are equipped to deal proactively with future challenges and emergencies.
The intensive programme combined theoretical instruction with advanced field exercises, including firefighting and rescue operations using modern tactical methods, hazardous materials management, disaster response and rapid intervention techniques.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the course was designed to strengthen operational readiness, improve flexibility in handling emergencies and reduce the impact of incidents while protecting lives and property.
Graduates were also trained to apply international firefighting and rescue standards with professionalism and efficiency.
At the end of the ceremony, Major General Al Muhairi honoured the top-performing graduates and wished the new firefighters success in their future duties.