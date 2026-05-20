Awards underline Dubai Police’s focus on innovation, readiness and public service
Dubai: Dubai Police honoured 1,921 employees and 28 work teams from police stations across the emirate for outstanding performance during the first quarter of 2026, recognising achievements in criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, administrative excellence and specialised police services.
The ceremony, attended by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, celebrated police and administrative personnel whose efforts contributed to improving security performance, enhancing police services and strengthening a culture of institutional excellence across general and specialised police stations.
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Senior Dubai Police officials attending the event included Major General Eid Mohammed Thani, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; Major General Marwan Julfar, Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; and Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations, along with directors of general departments, police station directors, officers and officials.
Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Al Shamsi said institutional excellence had become a firmly established approach that reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of enhancing security and quality of life. He said the advanced performance indicators achieved by police stations were the result of teamwork and a commitment to efficiency, readiness and innovation in delivering security and community services.
He added that Dubai Police continues to provide a motivating work environment that supports creativity, innovation and positive competition among employees and teams, helping improve the quality of police and security services delivered to the public. He congratulated the honourees and called on them to continue working with a one-team spirit while maintaining high levels of performance to reinforce Dubai Police’s standing as a global model in security and institutional excellence.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi said the honoured employees had demonstrated commitment, discipline and outstanding performance through their daily work, contributing to the objectives of the General Department of Police Stations and translating Dubai Police’s vision into tangible results.
He noted that the General Department of Police Stations achieved advanced performance indicators in several security and service sectors during the first quarter of 2026 through collective work and ongoing coordination among police stations and specialised departments.
The event recognised outstanding personnel from Bur Dubai police stations, Deira police stations and specialised stations, as well as teams working in criminal, traffic, administrative and specialised sectors.
Among the award winners, the Criminal Reports Team at Bur Dubai Police Station received the Best Criminal Investigation Team Award, while the Electric Scooter Team at Naif Police Station won the Best Traffic Team Award. The Excellence Team at Al Qusais Police Station secured the Best Administrative Team Award, while the Support Victim Team won the Best Specialised Team Award. The Evaluation Team was also honoured during the ceremony.
In the category of best police stations for transaction and criminal report completion, Al Barsha Police Station ranked first in Category A, Naif Police Station topped Category B and Ports Police Station won Category C, in recognition of their strong performance indicators, quality of completion and rapid response times.
Dubai Police also paid special tribute to personnel who demonstrated courage and dedication while performing their duties, highlighting the values upheld by security officers in protecting the community and the nation.
Major General Al Shamsi praised police station personnel for their efforts in supporting the security system and helping achieve Dubai Police’s strategic goals. He stressed that maintaining leadership requires continuous development, innovation and a strong sense of national responsibility.