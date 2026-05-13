Dubai Police saves Dh367 million by cutting bureaucracy by 75 per cent

The programme was launched to support the UAE government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme
Dubai: Dubai Police has announced that its “On the Go” initiative has generated operational savings worth Dh367 million while reducing service procedures by 75 per cent and cutting processing time by 99.5 per cent as part of the UAE’s drive to eliminate bureaucracy and enhance government efficiency.
The results were revealed during the “On the Go” Initiative Forum held at the Dubai Police Officers Club on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in the presence of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with directors of police departments and partners participating in the “On the Go” initiative.
According to figures presented at the forum, the initiative also reduced operational costs by 78.2 per cent and lowered the number of required documents and conditions by 71.4 per cent.
Dubai Police said the programme was launched to simplify procedures, eliminate unnecessary requirements, shorten customer journeys, and support the UAE government’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme.
Officials explained that services which previously required four procedures, seven documents and several working days can now be completed in a single step within just two minutes through streamlined digital systems.
The initiative also delivered broad social and operational benefits, including improving response times for security patrols, increasing public happiness levels, reducing the number of visitors to service centres, and strengthening the public’s sense of safety and security.
Dubai Police added that the programme supported government efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and expand security coverage across the emirate.
Statistics presented during the event showed that the initiative involved five internal partners and three external partners, while 23,816 trainees benefited from related programmes and activities across 158 stations and locations.
The force also revealed that 2,013 lost items were successfully returned to their owners through the initiative, while members of the public submitted 3,981 simple traffic accident reports digitally.
In addition, 1,011 accident-related reports were transformed and processed through the new smart system introduced under the programme.
Dubai Police highlighted that customer costs were reduced from Dh650 to Dh420 per transaction, while total operational costs dropped from Dh1,927 to Dh420 after procedures were simplified.
The forum also showcased several tools introduced to encourage innovation and support bureaucracy reduction efforts, including AI-powered chatbots, recognition certificates, and the launch of a “Bureaucracy Hero” award aimed at motivating employees to develop faster and smarter solutions.
Officials said the “On the Go” initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to proactive digital transformation and improving quality of life by delivering faster, easier and more efficient government services for residents and visitors.