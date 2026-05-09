Dubai Police handled 194,510 calls, 48,390 emails and 6,237 live chats in Q1
Dubai: The 901 Contact Centre at Dubai Police handled 294,134 calls, emails, and live chat conversations during the first quarter of this year, reflecting the force’s continued commitment to delivering fast and efficient non-emergency services to the public.
Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai Police, said the centre received 194,510 phone calls from customers across Dubai, in addition to handling 48,390 emails and conducting 6,237 instant chat conversations through smart communication platforms.
He explained that the 901 Contact Centre supports Dubai Police’s vision of enhancing community happiness and maintaining Dubai’s position as the world’s safest city by ensuring quick responses to enquiries and using advanced technologies to assist customers in multiple languages.
According to Ibrahim, the centre operates through three integrated systems designed to manage calls, emails, smart applications, and digital chat services. The first system is dedicated to handling phone enquiries, complaints, suggestions, and service requests through specialised staff members.
The second system focuses exclusively on transaction related calls, enabling employees to receive and process requests submitted through Dubai Police smart channels with high speed and efficiency.
Meanwhile, the third system is operated by employees specialising in written communication, responding to enquiries received through email, social media platforms, live chat services, and smart applications including the Dubai Police app, Police Eye app, and Crime Reporting service.
Ibrahim commended the contact centre teams for their around the clock efforts and professionalism in responding to customer enquiries, supporting Dubai Police’s wider strategy of enhancing quality of life and public satisfaction.
The 901 Contact Centre provides a broad range of services to the public, including criminal, traffic, certificate issuance, and community related services.